Funds raised for Club by promoting the Puck Toss

From left: Oona Williams, Ellie Kermode, and Naomi Crockford from the Rossland Skating Club. (Cindy Hall photo)

The Rossland Figure Skating Club teamed up with Allison McCarthy and the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday to raise funds for the Club by promoting the Puck Toss.

The Skating Club is preparing for the West Kootenay Invitational in Nelson this weekend and the skaters are excited to compete in the event.

The CanSkate program is also set to start with the registration deadline Dec. 11.