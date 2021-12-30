Rossland skier golden at NorAm ski cross event

Sage and September Stefani open ski cross season with good results at Nakiska NorAm

Rossland’s Sage Stefani raced to gold at the FIS NorAm Cup Ski Cross races in Nakiska earlier this month.

Both sisters Sage, 19, and September, 22, competed at the event that ran from Dec. 16-19 at the ski hill located just outside of Calgary.

Sage finished fourth in the first race, but on the second day of racing, she beat out Canadian rivals Alexa Velcic and Kiersten Vincett for gold.

September placed 12th in the first race and 11th in the second, respectively.

Ski cross is arguably the most exciting of ski racing events. Four racers go head-to-head down a precipitous course, with a number of jumps, turns, and speed-induced straight stretches. The event combines the thrill of freestyle skiing and the rush of downhill racing.

The event was the first NorAm held since COVID shut down the races in February 2020.

The sisters plan to race again in two more NorAms in Edmonton and Nakiska in January, pending COVID restrictions, before heading to Calabogie Peaks, Ont. and then New York.

