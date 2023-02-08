Rossland Warriors face Powell River Kings in best-of-3 playoff

The winner of this series will move on to play the Penticton Silver Bullets

The puck drops on the Rossland Warriors-Powell River Regals game at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights at the Rossland Arena.

It is playoff time for the Rossland Warriors this weekend as they host a best-of-three series with the Powell River Regals at the Rossland Arena.

The Warriors have faced the Regals four times this year and are a perfect 4-0, including a sweep of the Regals in a two-game home series Jan. 6-7. Rossland won the games 3-2 and 8-5 and hope to have a similar result this weekend.

The winner of this series will move on to play Penticton Silver Bullets the weekend of March 3.

The victors will advance to the Senior Men’s AA Coy Cup championship held in Quesnel the last weekend in March.

Tickets are $10 and available at Rossland Beer Company, Re/Max Rossland, Ferraro Foods Rossland as well as at the door. Kids eight and under are free.

The puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 and, if necessary, at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Come out and support your Rossland Warriors.

