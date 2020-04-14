Salmon Arm faces Cowichan in Fred Page Cup simulated finale

The BCHL simulated playoffs continue with Fred Page Cup final up next

The Cowichan Valley Capitals shocked the Coquitlam Express beating the BCHL season champion in seven games, and will face Salmon Arm in the BCHL simulated final.

As unlikely a scenario as it may be, two teams who have never won the B.C. Hockey League’s Fred Page Cup will meet in the league’s simulated video game championship.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will face the Cowichan Valley Capitals in the league’s NHL 20 simulated video game version of the 2020 playoffs.

After defeating the Trail Smoke Eaters in Round 2, the ‘Backs captured the Interior Division championship in six games over the Vernon Vipers, with Gorillas goalie Ethan Langenegger at the video control against Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor. Salmon Arm defenceman Akito Hirose appears to score the series-winning goal in Game 6 at Kal Tire Place.

The Capitals defeated the regular-season champion Coquitlam Express in seven games in the Coastal Conference final.

The league went to the fun video game simulation with the eight remaining teams after the playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In real life, Salmon Arm and Cowichan Valley have each made the Fred Page Cup final once. The Silverbacks fell in five games to the Nanaimo Clippers in the 2004 final. The Capitals’ lone championship appearance came in 1994, when they lost in five games to the Kelowna Spartans.



