Colombo Lodge’s Pat Zanier accepts a donation from AM Ford’s Dan and D. J. Ashman. AM Ford is in its 15th year as a proud sponsor of the AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic played every year at the Trail Curling Rink over Silver City Days. The action starts today at 6 p.m. and rolls until Saturday with the finals at 5 p.m. This year 128 high rollers will participate in the event.

Silver City Days celebrates a sporting line up

Silver City Days features share of athletics with bocce, street-hockey, pickleball, Fun Run and more

Silver City Days wouldn’t be complete without a robust line-up of sporting events.

Every year, between the midway and Gyro Park, Greater Trail athletes participate in a variety of sporting events organized more for fun than their intensity.

The first sporting event kicks off Thursday with the AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic rolling into its 15th year. The entertaining event gains in popularity every year with 128 participants and a growing number of spectators attending.

The tournament starts at 6 p.m. Thursday with all games played in the Trail Curling Arena. It picks up again on Friday from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., goes from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday then takes a break for the parade and lunch, before getting back to the action at 1 p.m. with the finals scheduled for 5 p.m.

The City of Trail will also recognize it’s Home of Champions inductees on Thursday evening and invites everyone to the celebration at 6 p.m. at the Riverbelle, followed by a procession to the Home of Champions monument in front of Kootenay Savings Credit Union.

This year’s inductees are dominated by athletes, and include Beaver Valley Nitehawks head coach Terry Jones, mountaineer Greg Barber, Pride Gym owner and martial-arts trainer Glen Kalesniko, Muay Thai fighter Charles Bisset, Nashville Predators scout Glen Sanders, and Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Manchester, Dr. Peter Dewdney.

On Saturday, the Trail Memorial Centre parking lot will be fenced off for the Greater Trail Minor Hockey-McDonald’s 3-on-3 street-hockey tournament. Teams from Jr. Novice, Sr. Novice, Atom, and Pee Wee go head-to-head in the all-day event.

On Sunday, the Silver City Days Fun Run goes at Gyro Park. Join friends and family for a five or 10-km jog, run, or walk. The race/run is sponsored by Gericks, Trail Track and Field, and BC Athletics with a competitive element included for more serious runners. Awards and prizes will be handed out to the winning times in a variety of Junior and Senior categories. In addition, random prizes will be drawn during the awards presentation, so be sure to hang around to stay eligible to win a prize.

Register online at trail.ca, at Gericks, or on the day of the race from 7:30 to 8 a.m. The Fun Run starting time is 9 a.m. at Gyro.

The action continues on Sunday with the Trail Parks and Recreation’s Pickle Ball Tournament at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to all levels, the event is a fun way to hone your skills with lots of great prizes to be won.

Also, don’t miss Family Day at Gyro Park. This year organizers are running an all-ages obstacle course race with the festivities starting at noon and going until 3 p.m.

