Smoke Eaters captain to join U of Vermont

Trail Smoke Eaters captain Cody Schiavon will join the University of Vermont for the second semester to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey. Photo: Jim Bailey.

The Trail Smoke Eaters captain Cody Schiavon is moving onwards and upwards with his hockey career, as he joins the NCAA Div. 1 University of Vermont Catamounts.

The West Kelowna product was acquired in October of last year and has been a mainstay in the Smoke Eaters defence. He was named captain and wore the “C” for the Smoke Eaters for the first part of this season.

The 20-year-old defenceman was in the midst of his fourth BCHL season before accepting his scholarship to play in Vermont. Schiavon will join the Catamounts in Burlington, Vt. in January for the winter semester.

“Our organization is thrilled for this opportunity for Cody to continue his athletics & academics at the Vermont University,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle in a release. “This definitely is a unique mid-season opportunity for Cody to which our program supports and also prides itself in helping our athletes develop to the next level regardless of the circumstances.

“We want thank him for all his contributions to the Smoke Eaters organization and to also wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.”

Vermont plays in the Hockey East division against teams like Boston College, Boston University, The University of New Hampshire and The University of Connecticut, among others.

“My time in Trail playing in front of the best fans in the BCHL was second to none,” Schiavon said. “From the moment I was traded in October 2019, I was welcomed with open arms by the team and by the fans.”

In 148 games Schiavon tallied 62 points from the blueline including another four goals and three assists in the nine games of exhibition hockey the Smoke Eaters have played this season.

“I’m so grateful for everything that the Smoke Eaters organization, Mr. and Mrs. Murphy, and the entire Silver City have done for me while being able to play for such a storied franchise. Between a record setting season being cut short, and a delay to the beginning of this season, there has been plenty of adversity that I have seen the Smokies community endure incredibly.

“Trail is one of a kind! With that being said, I am extremely excited to be joining the University of Vermont for the second semester. It is an amazing opportunity for me to be able to pursue, and I owe it all to the Smoke Eaters and the City of Trail!”


