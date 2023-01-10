Smoke Eaters forwards commit to NCAA

Adam Marshall Mathieu Cobetto-Roy

Trail Smoke Eaters forwards Mathieu Cobetto-Roy and Adam Marshall will take their game to the NCAA Div. 1 level.

Cobetto-Roy, 19, committed to play NCAA Division 1 Hockey with Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers (RIT), while Marshall will join Army West Point for the 2024-25 season.

A Montreal product, Cobetto-Roy joined the Smoke Eaters from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks prior to the start of the season and is the team leader in points through 29 games with nine goals and 28 points.

“Our organization is excited for Mathieu and his family on his commitment to RIT,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “He has come to Trail with the right mindset and to date has helped the team in all situations. We look forward to him continuing his progress during the second half of the season.”

Marshall, from Wayzata, Minn. has been a reliable addition to the the Smoke Eaters forward group in his first season in the BCHL. The 19-year-old forward has nine goals and 18 points in 30 games this season and has two goals in his last three games.

“Adam’s game is trending in the right direction,” said Fragle. “He brings a hard-nosed competitiveness to our team along with offensive production. We would like to congratulate Adam and his family on his commitment and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Cobetto-Roy has already surpassed his total points, 26, from last season, and will join RIT for the 2023-24 campaign.

“I am proud and honoured to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology,” said Cobetto-Roy. “I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches and everyone that has helped me and supported me along the way.”

The Smoke Eaters are back in action on Friday when they host the Penticton Vees at 7 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre.

