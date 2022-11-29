Smoke Eaters forwards headed to BCHL All-Star game

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Nic Remissong will join teammate Brady Hunter at the BCHL All-Star game.

The BCHL announced the final voting results from last week’s BCHL fan vote on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Fans from across the league had the opportunity to vote for their favourite players in a chance to send them to Penticton on Jan. 21 for the BCHL All-Star weekend festivities.

Hunter had already been selected as part of the original 18 BCHL players announced Nov. 17, and made the big reveal at the Smokies practice Tuesday morning.

Hunter, an Enfield, N.S. product, had his best week last week, tallying four goals and six points in three games against Wenatchee for a total of seven goals and 20 points on the season.

Remissong has been impressive for Trail contributing eight goals and 16 points in 23 games. He is well ahead of last year’s mark of nine points in 29 games tallied after landing in Trail with the Smoke Eaters at the Jan. 10 trade deadline in a deal with the Merritt Centennials.

“Yeah, this is pretty cool, obviously just to be nominated was a huge honour but with the fan vote it was out of my hands at that point but obviously it worked out,” said Remissong.

The final 10 roster spots were decided through a fan vote. Fans had the opportunity to choose from a group of 13 skaters from each conference as well as four goalies from each side to determine the final spots.

Remissong, a Lake Forest, Ill. native and Air Force commit, will be joined by fellow vote-ins forwards Nathan Mackie from Salmon Arm and Penticton’s Josh Nadeau, as well as goalies Jordan Fairlie of the Prince George Spruce Kings and Silverbacks Matthew Tovell.

The Smoke Eaters are excited to be sending two players to this year’s BCHL All-Star festivities in Penticton and want to thank all those who took part in voting.

