Smoke Eaters upcoming home game postponed due to COVID

The Trail-Prince George game will be rescheduled for a later date

The Trail Smoke Eaters home game vs Prince George on Wednesday, Jan. 5 has been postponed, while other make-up games against Cranbrook, Wenatchee and West Kelowna have been rescheduled. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that their Wednesday, Jan. 5 game against the Prince George Spruce Kings is postponed due to BCHL COVID-19 precautions.

The announcement comes just a day after the BCHL postponed games for the Penticton Vees, Cowichan Valley Capitals, and Langley Rivermen.

The three teams also had their activities paused for five days (until Jan. 9) according to BCHL COVID-19 protocols and provincial health regulations.

In addition to the Smoke Eaters postponed game, they have added three other games previously postponed and now rescheduled, replacing the games that were missed vs Coastal Conference teams in November due to the flooding in BC.

Games against Cranbrook and Wenatchee have been added. The game against the Bucks will go next Saturday, Jan. 15 in Cranbrook as part of the schedule changes.

Also the Smoke Eaters previously scheduled home game on Feb. 18 against the Cowichan Valley Capitals has been rescheduled for Jan. 14, and the West Kelowna Warriors will take their place, in accordance with the BCHL’s decision in December to cancel all cross-conference games.

The Smoke Eaters will also head to Wenatchee on Wednesday, March 9 to play the Wild. Wenatchee was originally scheduled to play just 50 games this year, however, with the recent rescheduling that was bumped to 54 to fall in line with the rest of the league.

Fans who have already bought single game tickets for the Prince George game will still be able to use them once a new date has been finalized.

Read: 3 BCHL teams have games postponed due to COVID-19



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter