Smokies veteran Dafoe requests trade closer to home

Trail Smoke Eaters captain Chase Dafoe ended up in West Kelowna after being traded to the Blackfalds Bulldogs of the AJHL. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters lost one of their veteran players earlier this week.

The Smoke Eaters announced that forward Chase Dafoe, 19, was traded to the Blackfalds Bulldogs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in exchange for Future Considerations on Aug. 24.

“Chase requested a trade to play closer to home for family reasons,” Smokies head coach and GM Tim Fragle said in a release. “This limited our options and return, however, we’ve reached an agreement, which includes multiple moving parts.”

Then in another deal on Aug. 25, the Bulldogs sent Dafoe to the West Kelowna Warriors in exchange for 20-year-old forward Zach Brooks.

The son of former NHLer Byron Dafoe, Chase was born in Beverly, Massachusetts but raised near Kelowna in Peachland, and looks forward to playing in the region where he grew up.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Warriors, it will be special putting on that jersey for the first time,” said Dafoe. “I remember going to Warriors games as a kid so it will definitely be a cool moment stepping on the ice for the first game playing for the team I grew up watching.”

Dafoe, who tallied three goals and eight points during the 20-game pod season for Trail, was preparing to enter his third season as a Smoke Eater before requesting to play at home.

“Being the captain in Trail last year was an amazing experience,” said Dafoe. “I learned lots of qualities that make a great captain that I’ll carry over to West Kelowna this season. Warriors fans can expect to see a player who brings it every night, likes to make plays and doesn’t mind mixing it up and standing up for my teammates.”

The Smoke Eaters captain tallied 11 goals and 17 points in 55 games in 2019-20, and at six-foot-three and 185 pounds was a big body in front of the net, who created time and space for his linemates.

“Chase plays a hard physical game and has a high hockey IQ,” said Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson. “He has good scoring touch around the net and is a leader on and off the ice.”

In exchange for Dafoe the Smoke Eaters receive future considerations from the Bulldogs.

Dafoe was one of Trail’s veteran leaders and will be missed by the organization and the city.

