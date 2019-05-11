Sophomore season opens for West Kootenay women’s bike club

‘We are a community of role models that love to ride dirt’

The Muddbunnies are looking for more women to join them in their cycling endeavours. Photos submitted

A riding club that encourages women to get out on their bikes and ride the trails has started its second season in Rossland.

The Muddbunnies Riding Club started in 2005 in Vancouver, and opened a local chapter last year when former Vancouver Muddbunny Stephanie Dupont moved to Rossland.

Over the course of the 2018 season, there were a documented 282 Butts on Bikes in the Rossland chapter, outstripping even the North Vancouver Club’s 201 documented riders. Clearly, the Rossland area is teeming with talented, eager, and energetic women riders.

For 2019, the membership is already at 101 members, up from 81 last season.

The weekly Wednesday rides kicked off on May 1 and brought together 42 riders to enjoy the Bluffs-Sunningdale network. Although based in Rossland, members include women from the broader area, including Trail, Castlegar and Nelson.

The skill level is equally broad: from the new novice group up to the shredding advanced group, there is definitely a ride suitable for you.

The focus of the rides — and the Muddbunnies credo — is to create a supportive environment for women to ride. The riders are not coaches; they say they are a community of role models who love to ride dirt and want to empower and encourage more women to join them.

“We are not the fastest, strongest, or even the bravest, but we do have the most fun: and we want you to come join us,” says Dupont.

A non-profit organization, the $38 member fee covers insurance for our ride leads and helps with administration.

Check out muddbunnies.com or contact Stephanie at 604-817-6906 for more information.

 

