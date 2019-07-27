Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski (28) jostles with Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin (17) for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday July 27, 2019 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Struggling Whitecaps manage 0-0 draw in Minnesota

Vancouver now sits at 4-11-9 in MLS action

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vito Mannone had five saves for his seventh shutout of the season to help Minnesota United hold on for a scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for his fourth shutout of the season for Vancouver, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Mannone denied Yordy Reyna’s volley in the 53rd minute and made a diving save for Minnesota (10-7-5) in the 65th minute.

Minnesota United’s Angelo Rodriguez nearly gave the Whitecaps (4-11-9) the lead with a narrowly avoided own goal in the 19th minute when he redirected Ali Adnan’s free kick off the crossbar.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

