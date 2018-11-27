Kootenay Savings Super League skip Deane Horning scored a five-ender to lift Bedard Excavating to an 8-6 win over the Myron Nichol rink on Thursday at the Trail Curling Club.

Super League: Top guns battle to last rock

Big end helps Team Bedard Excavating to win over Nichol rink

The Kootenay Savings Super League’s top teams battled to the final rock as two games went down to the wire.

Team Myron Nichol and Team Bedard Excavating, skipped by Deane Horning, got things started with a back and forth affair. Team Nichol started with a deuce, then both teams played extremely well without the hammer, forcing each other to take singles in the second, third, fourth and fifth ends, with Nichol leading 3-2.

The game changed drastically in the sixth, as Nichol was facing four Bedard stones with his last rock, all around the four-foot, but behind the tee-line. Attempting a narrow port freeze to get out of the end, his draw didn’t curl enough, chipping a guard, allowing Horning an open draw for a game changing five. Nichol kept fighting, with a deuce in seven, then had the tying rock guarded on the edge of the four-foot, that Skip Horning calmly outdrew to the button for an 8-6 Team Bedard win.

Team Bill VanYzerloo were relentless against Team Darrin Albo, with Albo facing multiple VanYzerloo stones every end. Team VanYzerloo stole two in the first, before Skip Albo, facing three more, made a highlight raise to the button for one in the second. Team Albo third, Dennis Schendler, made a cross ice double in the third, leading to a VanYzerloo blank. It was all Team VanYzerloo after that, scoring two in the fourth, then, as Albo needed a hand grenade to find his way to the button, stealing the fifth, sixth, and seventh ends for an 8-1 win.

Related read: Super League: van Yzerloo steals one from Nichol

Team Nathan Small and Team Rob Ferguson faced off in an exciting match. It was a defensive struggle to start, with Small forced to one in the first, followed by Ferguson taking one in the third after blanking the second. Team Small looked to control the game with a single in four and stealing two in the fifth, but Team Ferguson bounced back with their own deuce in the sixth, followed by Skip Rob making two perfect draws to a guarded button, stealing the seventh and eighth ends, and the game, for an exciting 5-4 victory.

Team Ken Fines tried to keep pace with Team Sitkum IT, skipped by Nando Salviulo, and for the first four ends, the teams were evenly matched. The score was tied 3-3 after four ends, before the game changed in Team Sitkum’s favour. Skip Nando made a delicate come across the face tap and roll to count two in the fifth, then stole the sixth when Fine’s last rock racked on a guard. Team Sitkum IT sealed the game with a wall of granite and a steal of three in the seventh, and a handshaking 9-3 win.

Team Heather Nichol had the bye. Super League curling goes every Thursday at the Trail Curling Club at 7 p.m.

Previous story
BC Major Midget: Kootenay Ice salvage point against Giants
Next story
Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tribute to fallen tow truck driver fills Castlegar streets

Convoy honouring Wayne Kernachan highlights need for caution at accident scenes

Trail association gets $50,000 for new accessible van

A $50,000 B.C. gaming grant will be used for a new vehicle at Trail Association for Community Living

Faith renewed after stolen music found near downtown Trail

Baritone sax hasn’t surfaced since the West Trail theft; police have its serial number

Marching in Honour

The procession for retired Captain Tim Boutin drew first responders from the Kootenays and Okanagan

Trail police on the lookout for wanted man

Trail and Greater District RCMP on the look out for Ishmani Baker, believed to be in the area

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Amid B.C. ride-sharing battle, Canucks declare sponsorship deal with Lyft

Vancouver team owner Francesco Aquilini is a vocal ride-sharing advocate

B.C. firefighters free pedestrian pinned under RV

The Vancouver Island man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Seniors assaulted, tied up in home invasion on Vancouver Island

Sawmill owner offers $5,000 for information leading to arrest as Nanaimo RCMP search for suspects

Children’s book an important legacy for family who called small B.C. town home during tragic time

i am I ’ was written by Shawn Eastland before his death in 2010.

Canada’s auto industry at risk if GM closes Oshawa plant, union president says

GM president warned he was ready to have his members take job action unless the plant stays open

B.C. hydro project granted an environmental assessment certificate

Revelstoke Project 6 has been approved with conditions from the province

LNG, ride hailing highlights of fall for B.C. Premier John Horgan

Legislature session ends with bitter dispute over suspended staff

Most Read