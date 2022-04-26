Team MAC wins McLean Cup in rec hockey tournament

Organizers draft four new teams to compete in a fun year-end adult tournament in Trail

Team MAC (in black) won the McLean Trophy in a 4-3 victory over Team Baker on Sunday. The adult rec hockey tournament was the first of its kind in Trail, and organizers hope to make it an end-of-year tradition. Photo: Jim Bailey

It took some brainstorming and recruiting efforts but organizers Todd Eager and Mike Ramsay made the first annual Rec League Hockey Tournament possible this past week.

The organizers held a draft among adult male and female hockey players in Greater Trail and area, and produced four new teams to compete in a fun end-of-year hockey tournament at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The unique system also had the four goalies captain each team and lead the draft, which says Ramsay, was as much fun as playing in the tournament. Goalie/captains included Marc Andre Choquette (Team MAC), Isaac Suban, Robert Baker, and Ken Marshall.

The teams competed in a round robin during the week, and the top two teams, Team MAC at 3-0 and Team Baker 2-1, played in the final on Sunday evening.

Team MAC jumped out to a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but thanks to several big saves from Baker, his team was able to comeback scoring twice in the final three minutes to even the score and force overtime.

Team MAC eventually would prevail, scoring about six minutes in to capture the coveted Cup with a 4-3 overtime victory.

The McLean Trophy

The Trail Museum and Archives loaned a stunning heritage silver trophy to award the champions. The trophy, called the McLean Trophy was last awarded to the winners of the West Kootenay Old Timers Challenge from 1953 to 1955.

“It was donated to the Trail Historical Society in 1980,” explained Baker. “After being dormant for 67 years, it was hoisted once again on Sunday by Marc Andre’s team!”

