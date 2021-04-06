Connor Jones - Top Shelf Stories

Connor Jones - Top Shelf Stories

Top Shelf Stories: Hold on to the baseball

With the start of baseball season, Montrose native shares his memories of growing up in Trail

By Connor Jones

In honour of Major League Baseball starting up, I figured it’s time for another baseball story.

It’s 2001, and the Beaver Valley Allstars had a heckuva team.

Everybody worked their butts off to get the team and field ready for the end of July when we were hosting the provincial championships. All the families involved worked tirelessly to get the field ready for the tournament. It was incredible. The Underwood’s, Moncrief’s, Bouma’s, Rypien’s, and the Duley’s, to name a few. Wow, the hours we put in.

For the entire summer we had two-a-day practices. We would hit in the morning, then fielding at night.

Between me, Rylan Duley, Nick Rypien, and Joey Underwood, we must have turned 20,000 double plays and ran down 40,000 more ground balls. We were vacuums out there. By the end of each practice, we’d all be soaked with sweat and covered in dirt from diving after balls, and still, loving every second of it. That summer taught us to work and that practice and repetition really do create perfection.

As we moved into the tournament we knew we’d have to beat some excellent teams to get to the Cal Ripken World Series. If we could win the tourney it was straight to the big show.

Opening game, we lost to Surrey 1-0. Kellen pitched a gem though, and the guy they threw was the biggest twelve year old I’d ever seen. He threw complete smoke and we only had one dinky hit.

One of the highlights as catcher was yours truly giving their first base coach the finger after I caught him leaning over the foul line peering between my legs to steal the sign. Before the next pitch, I opened my legs wide, stared down at him, waited an extra second, and violently put down my middle finger. Kel then throws the hardest fastball he could over the batter’s head, which just happened to be that coach’s kid too. We had a rare laugh as I met him on the mound to talk it over.

By the end of the tournament, we had clinched a spot in the playoffs, but, we needed to win our last game to get the second place seed. Important because if we lost then we were the fourth seed and would have to play Surrey in the semis and Kel wouldn’t be able to pitch that game.

So here we were, a bunch of scrappy Beaver Valley boys going into the bottom of the sixth down 2-1 against a tough Nanaimo team. The bottom half of our order was coming up, batters, seven, eight, and nine. We needed them to clutch up. They did. Kyle Cara, ‘Killer,’ gets plunked, Ryp lines one up the middle, then ninth batter Eric ‘Boomer’ Bouma dunks one behind third base. Bases loaded, and then Kellen strikes out for the first time all tournament. Then Dules comes up, fakes a bunt, swings and lines it past third base. Killer scores, game is tied.

I’m up next, completely psyched. In my head I’m hitting a home run to win the game. I instead popped out to first base, two out.

Zak is at the plate, Dules on first, Boomer at second, and Ryp at third. Ryp, our fastest runner, nicest guy, but somehow our worst base runner.

Even though we already would make the playoffs, it was intense, the crowd is standing and the pressure is on.

First pitch, Zak swings and misses, second, foul ball. The count is 0-2.

The next pitch is wild and it gets by the catcher, it hits the wall perfectly and starts dribbling back towards home plate. Ryp, who sees the ball fly past the catcher, takes off towards home, head down, running as hard as he can.

Oh my, he’s going to be out by 20 feet.

The catcher is only a few steps from home plate, he grabs the ball and jogs back to tag Nick as he slides in. Clearly out, we all groan. Until, the ump swings his arms wildly. ‘Safe!’ He yells.

The ball is on the ground. We win. We fly out of the dugout and dog pile on him. An amazing victory even though we lost the final game 3-2.

So the lesson? Never give up? Take a chance? Work hard? Yes, for sure, more importantly though, hold on to the dang baseball.

With the start of baseball season, Connor Jones shares his memories of growing up in Trail.

City of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL expresses concern about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation

Just Posted

Connor Jones - Top Shelf Stories
Top Shelf Stories: Hold on to the baseball

With the start of baseball season, Montrose native shares his memories of growing up in Trail

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566. Photo: Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Police looking for tips on Rossland vandalism cases

An unknown person painted graffiti on the Bank of Toronto building

Sanca Creek angler Guy Rook is the most recent winner of the Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program draw. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay fisherman hooks into angler incentive prize

Kootenay Lake angler incentive program will run right until June when the grand prize is drawn

This painting by local artist Steven Lalonde was featured on the cover of the 2019 Art Walk brochure and is a sample of the wonderful artwork included in the annual Castlegar Art Walk. Photo: Steven Lalonde
Castlegar Art Walk seeks artists and venues

Interested artists and businesses are encouraged to contact Art Walk as soon as possible

With landscaping underway and siding going up, the affordable housing complex in East Trail is nearing completion. Called Columbia Park Housing, the new units for low income seniors and families will be tenant-ready by June. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail affordable housing nears tenant-readiness

Columbia Park complex is located in East Trail within walking distance from amenities

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Monica Stevenson, clinical nurse lead, public health for Island Health, shows demonstrates the size of a dose of the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine prior at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Survey says three out of four Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Willingness though varies by sociological group

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Frank Ludwig in the control room. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Most Read