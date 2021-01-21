The Trail Curling Club closed its doors for the rest of season in response to an extension of provincial health orders. Photo: submitted.

The Trail Curling Club closed its doors for the rest of season in response to an extension of provincial health orders. Photo: submitted.

Trail Curling Club cancels remainder of season

The Trail Curling Club had an emergency meeting last week to deal with the PHO extension

The Trail Curling Club is calling it a season after the pandemic orders stopped play.

The Provincial Health Office’s order to put viaSport phase-2 restrictions in place effectively ended Trail curler’s hopes of returning to the rink.

“The Trail Curling Club had an emergency meeting last week to deal with the PHO extension till Feb. 5 of the adult team sports suspension,” said curling club president Richard Faunt.

“Because of the uncertainty that things will return to COVID normal, or phase-3 on Feb 5, we have informed the City that we decided to cease operations for the rest of the season.”

Trail curling leagues followed provincial health guidelines and were able to play in October and November. However, the spread of COVID-19 and irresponsible travel by adult sporting groups in other regions of the province forced further restrictions, effectively shutting down all adult sporting activities.

Trail curling was “temporarily” put on hold on Dec. 2, and the order extended on Jan. 8. League’s like the Kootenay Savings Super League and Trail Retirees Curling attracted curlers from Nelson, Castlegar, Rossland, Fruitvale and Trail.

In the past two weeks, CurlBC was forced to cancel the men’s and women’s BC curling championships, as well as the U18 and U21 championships, due to the closure of curling rinks across BC, where clubs were unable to pay for costs of maintaining facilities without any curlers.

Read: CurlBC cancels U18 and U21 championships

The Trail Curling Club looks forward to startng a full season in September and will carry over agreements to wall advertisers and scoreboard advertising into next year.

For In-Ice logos, the club has agreed to also give vendors a free season for 2021-22, and ask those that require a logo change to contact the club so the logo can go into the ice in September. Allow several weeks for the logo to be reproduced.

“The ice is in the transition of being removed, and I would like to say, the Trail Curling Club anticipates and looks forward to next season, without any interruptions,” added Faunt.


Most Read