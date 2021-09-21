Trail native named Blue Jackets new assistant coach

Former Trail Smoke Eater, Steve McCarthy, earns promotion to NHL Columbus Blue Jackets

Steve McCarthy

Steve McCarthy

Trail native Steve McCarthy will take over as assistant coach of the NHL Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets promoted McCarthy from his position as associate coach of Columbus’ American Hockey League affiliate Cleveland Monsters.

The former NHL defenceman replaces Sylvain Lefebvre as an assistant to head coach Brad Larsen after Lefebvre decided not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the NHL’s COVID-19 rules for the 2021-2022 season, all coaches and team staff that closely interact with players are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“While we are disappointed, we respect that this decision is a personal one for Sylvain and wish him well,” club GM and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “We feel fortunate to have an outstanding coach join our club in Steve McCarthy, who has played in this league, won championships as a player and been an important member of our hockey operations department as an assistant coach in Cleveland.”

The 40-year-old former Trail Smoke Eater spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with Cleveland. Prior to joining the Monsters, he enjoyed a 16-year playing career that included eight NHL seasons between 1999-2008.

Selected by Chicago in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 1999 NHL Draft, he registered 17 goals and 38 assists for 55 points with 168 penalty minutes in 302 career NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Atlanta Thrashers.

“Steve has done a great job working with our young defencemen in Cleveland the past five years and is ready for this opportunity,” said Larsen in a release. “He is a really bright, young coach with a great work ethic and I’m excited about what he will bring to our staff.”

McCarthy also played seven seasons in the AHL, including his final season in 2015-16 with the Monsters, and spent several years in Europe with stints with ZSC Lions in Switzerland, TPS in Finland and Salavat Yulaev Ufa in Russia’s KHL.

Before turning pro, McCarthy played for his hometown Smoke Eaters in 1996-97, scoring 25 goals and 77 points in 57 BCHL games. It stands as the single season franchise record for most goals, assists and points by a defenceman and is tied for most assists by a rookie in a single season.

He then spent three-plus seasons with the Edmonton/Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League from 1997-2000, earning WHL East First All-Star Team honors with Kootenay in his final year. McCarthy also won a pair of bronze medals for Canada at the 2000 and 2001 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Read: Smoke Eaters set to face off against Team Canada women’s team


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NHLTrail Smoke Eaters

Previous story
Cranbrook Bucks, Trail Smoke Eaters to play host to Canadian National Women’s Team

Just Posted

Chris Kryski graduated from Crowe in 2012. He first became interested in the field of nuclear medicine technology while on work experience as a high school student. Photo: Trail Times
Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence

McCarthy
Trail native named Blue Jackets new assistant coach

This bear’s life is in peril as it has become used to rummaging through garbage in the Trail Gulch because what is supposed to be a bear-proof bin is being misused. Pinning is necessary as the bear-proof latch doesn’t catch if the bins are overstuffed, often with construction refuse that is supposed to go to the landfill. The bins are meant for household garbage only, and the pins are difficult for the bears to break. Photo: Submitted
Improper use of bear-proof bins prompts advisory to Trail community

The public must show proof of their vaccination status prior to engaging in social norms such as eating in a restaurant and working out in a gym. Photo: Black Press
Trail RCMP ready to enforce vaccine card order