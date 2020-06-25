Trail Parks and Rec get go ahead for Summer Camp programs

Registration is open for Trail Parks and Rec summer camp and Camp Cawabunga programs

Summer camps are up and running with Trail Parks and Recreation!

Camp Cawabunga for ages 6 to 8 and Summer Adventure Camp for ages 9 to 12 will be starting the week of July 6, and will run until Aug. 21.

Check out all our theme weeks and pick your favourite week to come out and participate and enjoy summer with friends and our awesome camp leaders. Details about camp this summer are available on our city website at www.trail.ca under ‘play’ and ‘parks and recreation’ and you will see Summer Camps 2020.

Click on that link and you will see all the details for camp this summer. Please read the Parent/Guardian newsletter which will answer lots of questions.

Call us at Trail Parks and Recreation at 250-364-0888 to register soon as spaces are filling up fast!