Trail product earns Canada West hockey honours in opening week

Accolades roll in for Riley Brandt, named MacEwan U. first star and Canada West Player of the Week

Trail minor hockey product Riley Brandt starred in his season start with the MacEwan University Griffins last week.

His impressive debut over the opening weekend of the 2021-22 season earned Brandt MacEwan Athletic’s First Star and Canada West Hockey Player of the Week.

Brandt led the Griffins to their first two wins in conference history. The third-year forward scored three goals in an historic weekend for the Edmonton based university. Playing in their first Canada West season as a USports hockey team, the Griffins chalked up their first two wins in the conference with a weekend sweep of the Regina Cougars.

On Friday, Brandt assisted on the game’s opening goal before adding a goal of his own in the second period to get the Griffins out to a 2-0 lead en route to a 4-3 win.

The former Smoke Eater and Vernon Vipers captain opened up the scoring on Saturday with his second goal of the weekend, this time on the power-play.

After Regina had cut the lead to 3-2 in the third period, Brandt scored the insurance marker with the man advantage, notching his second power-play goal of the game in a 5-2 win.

Brandt is not only tied for the Canada West scoring lead after the opening weekend, he’s tied for the second-most shots after putting nine on net in the two-game series

The Griffins take on the University of Calgary Dinosaurs in a two-game tilt this weekend.

