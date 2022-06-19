Trail Red Sox wins TYB Senior championship

The Trail Red Sox won the Trail Youth Baseball (TYB) senior division championship on Wednesday at Butler Park.
The Red Sox defeated the top-seeded Trail Mariners 4-0 in the final in a close but friendly match up to bring the season to an end.
Unseasonably cold temperatures and non-stop rain put a damper on many games, but the teams were able to play through it all and complete the season.
The Mariners won the division, with the Nelson Cardinals senior team coming second, the Red Sox third and the Castlegar squad in fourth.
The Mariners beat Castlegar 11-9 in the semifinal, and the Red Sox defeated Nelson 12-1 to set up Wednesday’s finale.
Congratulations to the Red Sox and Mariners and to the league for providing a baseball season for Greater Trail youth.
The TYB Junior Division games continue with the playoffs starting June 19 and the final scheduled for June 23.