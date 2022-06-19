Trail Red Sox wins TYB Senior championship

The Red Sox beat the Trail Mariners in a close 4-0 final match to win league championship

The Trail Red Sox won the Trail Youth Baseball title with a 4-0 victory over the Trail Mariners on Wednesday at Butler Park. The Red Sox line up: Jim Maniago (coach), Scott Mclaren, Dallas Maximick, Christian Gould, Joel Smyth, Logan Bradford, Jacob Smith, Judah Makway, Jake Maniago, Landon Uzeloc and Finn Johnson. Jodi Bradford is the other coach. Missing is Jack Kjelsus. Photos: Jim Bailey

The Trail Red Sox won the Trail Youth Baseball (TYB) senior division championship on Wednesday at Butler Park.

The Red Sox defeated the top-seeded Trail Mariners 4-0 in the final in a close but friendly match up to bring the season to an end.

The Mariners Owen Dickson tags out Red Sox base runner Dallas Maximick attempting to steal home.

Unseasonably cold temperatures and non-stop rain put a damper on many games, but the teams were able to play through it all and complete the season.

The Mariners won the division, with the Nelson Cardinals senior team coming second, the Red Sox third and the Castlegar squad in fourth.

The Mariners beat Castlegar 11-9 in the semifinal, and the Red Sox defeated Nelson 12-1 to set up Wednesday’s finale.

Congratulations to the Red Sox and Mariners and to the league for providing a baseball season for Greater Trail youth.

The TYB Junior Division games continue with the playoffs starting June 19 and the final scheduled for June 23.

