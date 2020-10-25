Trail Retiree Curling: Team Horan storms back for win over Fennell

The Trail Retirees are back in the rink, despite the absence of fans and a TV contract …

Trail Retiree Curling is back!

With no spectators allowed and no TV contract forthcoming, we are your window into the rink.

With some alterations to the rules, mostly sweeping related, team Dan Horan scored singles in the the first three ends against team Pat Fennell. The Fennell side got on track in the fourth, scoring four, and carried the momentum over to the fifth with a steal of one. The Horan side reeled them in with a brilliant score of three in the sixth, and closed out the game with back to back steals of ones in seven and eight. Make the final 8–5 for Horan.

Team Forrest Drinnan curled well, kept the pressure on team Harvey Handley every end, but lost 10–2. How is that possible? Two words, Harvey Handley. Harvey had an unbelievable game. Draw weight was easy and tap backs, second nature.

A slow start for the Serge Pasquali rink allowed team Tom Hall a quick five-point lead. After a couple of text book ends where each team scored a deuce with hammer it was Team Hall that blinked first. Team Pasquali scored three with hammer, then stole a pair of deuces to take a lead that they would not relinquish. Make the final 10–9 for Pasquali.

Team Murray Walsh scored early and often against team Bruce Noble. Great shots from Mario, Tom and Dieter of team Walsh made life difficult for skip Bruce Noble. Team Noble curled well in the latter ends but could not put together a big end, make the final 8–3 for Team Walsh.



