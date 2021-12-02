Trail runner helps Team B.C. earn silver at national x-country championship

J. L. Crowe Gr. 12 student Jaxon Kuchar helped Team BC earn second place at the 2021 Canadian Cross-Country Championship in Ottawa last weekend. Photo: Jim Bailey

J. L. Crowe cross-country runner brought home a silver medal from the 2021 Canadian Cross-Country championship.

Jaxon Kuchar finished 18th overall out of 231 competitors from across Canada at the Nov. 27 race in Ottawa.

Competing in the the Men’s U18 category, Kuchar had the second best time of all U18 runners on Team BC, and helped BC finish second overall behind Team Ontario and in front of third place Team Quebec.

Conditions were challenging with snow on the ground at the competition at Wesley Clover Park in Nepean, Ont.

Kuchar ran the 6-km event in a time of 20:56, just over one minute behind gold medalist Aiden Coles from Ontario.

The top U18 runner from BC was Tion McLeish who came in eighth overall with a time of 20:31. U16 runner, Connor Nicol from Surrey came in 15th at 20:50.

Points are given to the top-4 runners of each province depending on where they finished. The host team won the event with the top four placings for a total of 10 points, and had 14 runners in the top 20.

B.C. had the next best showing with Paul Van Raamsdonk from Vancouver finishing in 25th place.

