Trail Smoke Eaters beat Bucks, fall to Vees as they head into the final week

The Trail Smoke Eaters will play their final three games of the season this week

The Penticton Vees held on for a 3-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Sunday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

After Devlin O’Brien gave the Vees a 1-0 first period lead, Ben Wozney tallied the game winning goal with 15 seconds left in the second period, putting the Vees up 2-0 heading into the third.

The Smoke Eaters drew within one when Hunter Floris notched his first of the 20-game season midway through the third.

The Smokies had their chances to tie it in the final minutes but Vees goalie Kaedon Lane was solid in net again posting his 13th win in 14 games.

The Vees made it 3-1 with an empty net goal with eight seconds remaining.

Cayden Hamming was stellar in the Trail net facing 35 shots on the night, while Lane faced 24.

The Smokies are 1-8 against the Vees and 8-9 on the season heading into their final week with three games remaining.

Trail defeated the Cranbrook Bucks 2-1 on Saturday, improving their record against Cranbrook to 7-1.

Coalson Wolford put Trail up 1-0 with 1:21 left in the middle frame, and Carson Golder scored the game winner 40 seconds later to give Trail a 2-0 lead.

Bucks forward Nik Sombrowski spoiled Logan Terness’ shut out bid late in the third, beating the Smokies goalie with just one second remaining to make the final 2-1.

Despite the low score, the wide open matchup saw Terness stop 37 shots in the Trail net and earn the first star, while his counterpart Nathan Airey stopped 45 of 47 shots fired at him by the Smoke Eaters, good for second star.

Wolford had a goal and an assist on the night for the game’s third star.

The Smoke Eaters face the Bucks on Wednesday and Friday, and finish the season on Saturday versus the Vees, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

The BCHL announced last week that there will be no playoffs.

