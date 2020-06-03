Trail Smoke Eaters complete trades

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced on Monday that it had closed the books on a couple transactions from last season.

Trail sent forward Walker Erickson to the Merritt Centennials and Jackson Murphy-Johnson to the Prince George Spruce Kings in return for previous deals done last season.

Walker was sent to Merritt in exchange for forward Matthew Osadick, who the Smokies picked up on January 7, a month after losing Tyler Ghirardosi to injury.

Osadick was a consistent contributor scoring four goals and 11 points in 16 games with Trail, and will be returning to the Smoke Eaters for the upcoming season.

“We had a chance to add a depth forward that is coming back next year,” said Trail director of hockey and business operations, Craig Clare. “We felt with the team we had, we needed to add another offensive punch up front, and that was the key (losing Ghirardosi), we had to fill that void.”

Jackson Murphy-Johnson was traded to the Spruce Kings for the rights of 20-year-old veteran defenceman Jameson Murray, who Trail acquired on Sept. 26.

“The player (Murray) we got in return really bolstered our blue line and changed our team around. But it’s tough doing that, just knowing the potential (of Murphy-Johnson), but the return we got we felt it was worth it.”

The announcement came on the day that Hockey Canada confirmed that its Registry, which allows teams to complete transactions, would open as usual on June 1.

Erickson, 17, scored seven goals and nine points for Trail last season, while Murphy-Johnson, 18, netted five points and 14 penalty minutes.