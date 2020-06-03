Trail Smoke Eaters complete trades

Trail Smoke Eaters trade Walker Erickson and Jackson Murphy-Johnson to complete last year’s deals

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced on Monday that it had closed the books on a couple transactions from last season.

Trail sent forward Walker Erickson to the Merritt Centennials and Jackson Murphy-Johnson to the Prince George Spruce Kings in return for previous deals done last season.

Walker was sent to Merritt in exchange for forward Matthew Osadick, who the Smokies picked up on January 7, a month after losing Tyler Ghirardosi to injury.

Osadick was a consistent contributor scoring four goals and 11 points in 16 games with Trail, and will be returning to the Smoke Eaters for the upcoming season.

“We had a chance to add a depth forward that is coming back next year,” said Trail director of hockey and business operations, Craig Clare. “We felt with the team we had, we needed to add another offensive punch up front, and that was the key (losing Ghirardosi), we had to fill that void.”

Jackson Murphy-Johnson was traded to the Spruce Kings for the rights of 20-year-old veteran defenceman Jameson Murray, who Trail acquired on Sept. 26.

“The player (Murray) we got in return really bolstered our blue line and changed our team around. But it’s tough doing that, just knowing the potential (of Murphy-Johnson), but the return we got we felt it was worth it.”

The announcement came on the day that Hockey Canada confirmed that its Registry, which allows teams to complete transactions, would open as usual on June 1.

Erickson, 17, scored seven goals and nine points for Trail last season, while Murphy-Johnson, 18, netted five points and 14 penalty minutes.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL commissioner expects to be back on the ice for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

City of Rossland delays decision on five-year waste disposal contract to company

Council decided not to award the contract to Alpine Group on June 1

First Energy Metals set to start gold exploration work in the West Kootenay

The work will be conducted at two of its sites near Nakusp and Nelson

Montrose stabbing victim released from hospital

Trail RCMP sergeant says the crime was isolated, not racially motivated

What you see …

The Trail Times encourages readers to submit their photos for this feature

Nelson skateboarders charged with assaulting Trail police officer

Incident happened at the skate park in Trail

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Most Read