Trail Smoke Eaters defeat Centennials, snake bit by Vipers

The Trail Smoke Eaters win 2-1 over Merritt but fall 1-0 to Vipers in Vernon

The Trail Smoke Eaters scored just two goals but managed to split their two games against the Merritt Centennials and Vernon Vipers on the weekend.

Trail skated to a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory against the Centennials Friday at the Cominco Arena, but couldn’t find their offence on Saturday, falling to the Vipers in Vernon in a 1-0 shut out.

The Smoke Eaters have struggled offensively, scoring just eight goals in five games, including the 1-0 shutout loss to Vernon.

Trail’s power play has lost some of its early lustre, going 0-for-4 against Vernon and 4-for-20 over those five games. Trail missed a prime opportunity early, after Jesse Lansdell was given a four-minute hit-to-head and crosschecking penalty in the first minute of the match. The Smokies managed just six shots through the first period, and 23 in the game, as Aiden Porter was solid in the Vipers crease.

Lansdell added insult to injury at 3:35 of the third when he fired a centring pass from Jagger Williamson parked behind the net by Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux for a 1-0 lead. The lone goal stood up as the game winner as the Snakes outshot Trail 24-23, and regained sixth place in the Interior Division.

Smokies goalie Marcoux was stellar on Friday, stopping 33 shots, as Bryce Anderson netted the winner in the 2-1 overtime victory over Merritt.

The win over the Cents comes a week after the Smokies lost 4-2 to the Cents in their first meeting of the year in Merritt.

Smokies forward Carter Jones ripped a Chase Stevenson pass by the glove of Merritt goalie Vincent Duplessis for a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period. Marcoux took over from there, making a number of key saves to preserve the lead, until the Cent’s Bradley Cocca’s third period marker 3:23 in tied the game and forced overtime.

In the 3-on-3 overtime period, Anderson flew down the left boards, cut to the net and lifted a backhand on goal, and, while Duplessis stopped the initial shot, his momentum carried him and the puck into the net. The referee judged it a good goal and the Smoke Eaters celebrated their third straight home win.

Merritt, 18-9-1-1, trails the division leading Penticton Vees by one point, while 11-13-4-2 Trail falls to seventh in the Interior, a point behind the 10-9-6-3 Vipers.

Trail hosts the Vees on Friday at the Cominco Arena with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

