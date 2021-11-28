Trail Smoke Eaters fall to West Kelowna Warriors

Former Smoke Eater Chase Dafoe scores twice in Warriors win over Trail

Former Smoke Eater Chase Dafoe scored twice in a 7-3 West Kelowna win over Trail on Friday. Photo: Jim Bailey

The West Kelowna Warriors beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 7-3 on Cominco ice on Friday night.

The Warriors Felix Trudean netted a hat trick in a four-point night, former Smoke Eater Chase Dafoe scored twice, and Johnny Derrick stopped 44 shots in the West Kelowna win.

Teddy Lagerback and Charlie Stobel scored for Trail as the Warriors built a 4-2 lead through two periods.

But Dafoe’s second of the night, and Trudeau’s 13th and 14th of the season made it 7-2 before Lagerback completed the scoring for Trail with 3:33 remaining in the third period.

Trail outshot West Kelowna 47-39 and went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Warriors were 0-for-1.

The loss brings Trail’s record to 9-6-1-0, and West Kelowna to 13-5-0-0 following a loss to the Cranbrook Bucks 2-1 on Saturday.

Trail hits the road this week, with games in Cranbrook on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and in Chilliwack and Merritt on Dec. 3 and 4.

