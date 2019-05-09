Trail Smoke Eaters hire assistant GM and goalie coach

Former Major Midget coach, Jeff Urekar is the new Assistant GM of the Trail Smoke Eaters

The Trail Smoke Eaters made two new additions to its staff on Thursday.

The Smokies hired Jeff Urekar as Assistant General Manager and Sean Murray as the team’s goaltending coach.

Urekar comes to Trail after completing his first season as the Head Coach of the Vancouver North East Chiefs of the BC Major Midget League, taking his team to the second round of the playoffs after a third-place finish in the regular season. The 2018-19 season capped off Urekar’s fifth season with the Chiefs while also serving as a scout for the Smoke Eaters throughout the year.

Murray joins the organization after instructing young goaltenders for 20 years and brings plenty of experience to the Smoke Eaters. Originally founding Pro-Formance Goalie School and Development Centre, Murray has worked with such goaltenders as Brad Theissen and Martin Jones, who have moved on to very successful NHL careers.

Murray most recently served as the goaltending consultant for the WHL’s Vancouver Giants and UBC Thunderbirds, while also serving as a goaltending coach for the Prince George Cougars for two seasons. He also has experience in the BCHL as an assistant coach with the Surrey Eagles in the 2000-01 season.

Smoke Eaters assistant coach Dustin Korlak will return behind the bench for his second season with the club. The Stonewall, Man. native will look after the defence of the Smoke Eaters, a role he served for the majority of the 2018-19 season.

The Smoke Eaters would like to welcome Jeff and Sean to the organization as well as the City of Trail.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2019-20 Smoke Eaters season and can be purchased at the Smoke Eaters Main Office, located in the Trail Memorial Centre. Early-bird pricing is available until May 31 with season ticket packages offered at $229 for Adults and $119 for Students. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.