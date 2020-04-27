Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson was named the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top Forward this week. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters, Johnson, named CJHL Top Forward

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson is also nominated for the CJHL MVP for 2019-20

The BCHL recognized Kent Johnson as the best player in the league earlier this month, and the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) followed suit honouring Trail Smoke Eaters assistant captain with the 2020 Top Forward Award.

Johnson tore up the BCHL this past season tallying 41 goals and 101 points in 52 games, 30 points ahead of the league runner up. At 17, he was the youngest player among five nominees from 10 Junior A leagues across Canada up for the award.

“Kent Johnson’s year was simply outstanding,” said Smoke Eates GM Jeff Tambellini. “He was able to score consistently throughout the entire season, while being heavily scouted against each game. His 101 points are the most noticeable statistic as he was head and shoulders above any player in the league but he also played a major role defensively protecting leads late in games.”

The Port Moody native was also named BCHL MVP, Top Scorer, and Most Sportsmanlike, before receiving the Top Forward award from the CJHL.

He also was one of four Smoke Eaters selected to play for Team Canada West at the World Jr. A Challenge and is committed to the University of Michigan for 2020-21.

Johnson beat out fellow Top Forward finalists Carter Savoie, Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL); Brodie MacArthur, Summerside Western Capitals (MHL); Caleb Serre, Blind River Beavers (NOJHL) and Harrison Israels, Oakville Blades (OJHL) following a national voting process completed by each of the 10 leagues across the country that comprise the CJHL.

“As an Assistant Captain, Kent showed great leadership skills with his ability to prepare and execute every game night,” added Tambellini. “I am extremely proud of all Kent’s accomplishments but to be named CJHL Top Forward it speaks great volume to the type of season he was able to have.”

Johnson is in good company as recent Top Forward winners from the BCHL include Alex Newhook (Victoria 18/19), Tyson Jost (Penticton 15/16) and Corey Mackin (Coquitlam 14/15).

Kent is also a finalist for the CJHL Most Valuable Player Award, which is expected to be announced later this week.


