Trail Smoke Eaters name veteran Ozar team captain

Owen Ozar finished fourth in BCHL scoring last season and will captain the Smoke Eaters this year

The Trail Smoke Eaters selected Owen Ozar as team captain for the upcoming 2020-21 BCHL season.

The dynamic forward thrilled Smoke Eaters fans on the ice, playing alongside arguably the most talented offence in the league.

Trail was led by captain Philippe Lapointe and BCHL MVP and CJHL Top Forward, Kent Johnson, last season, and Ozar was a key cog in their offensive wheel. The Prince Albert product, finished third on the Smoke Eaters and fourth in BCHL scoring with 26 goals and 66 points, exceeding his rookie-season output by 40 points.

“I’m very honoured and excited to be the Captain next year. We are going to have a very good team again and I can’t wait to be back in Trail in the fall,” said Ozar in a release.

The Smoke Eaters were a veteran team, built to win this year, and poised for a championship playoff run that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Trail will see much of its 2019-20 squad either graduate or move on to the NCAA, so the presence and leadership of a 20-year-old Ozar will be vital to another successful year for the Smoke Eaters.

“Owen has been able to learn from two outstanding Captains in Braeden Tuck and Philippe Lapointe over the past two seasons, and is fully prepared for the responsibilities that come along with being the Captain in Trail, BC,” said GM Jeff Tambellini in a release. “Owen Ozar has worked for everything he has got over the past two seasons and there is no better player to lead the Trail Smoke Eaters in the 2020-21 season.”

Ozar also was one of four Smoke Eaters selected to play for Team Canada West in the World Jr. A Challenge in Dawson Creek in December. Ozar never took a night off, and is best known for his speed, creative playmaking ability, and patented rushes up the wing, blowing by opposinig defence almost at will.

“We are very proud to announce Owen Ozar as the next Captain of the Trail Smoke Eaters,” added Tambellini. “Owen exemplifies everything that you want in a leader. His work ethic is infectious and his desire to execute and perform every time he steps on the ice is unmatched.”

Ozar is committed to the University of Denver for the 2021-22 season.



