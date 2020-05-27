Trail Smoke Eaters await guidance from Hockey Canada on how to proceed to upcoming season.

Trail Smoke Eaters owner awaits word on BCHL future

Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy is hopeful that the BCHL will return to the ice in the fall

Trail Smoke Eaters owners Rich and Annie Murphy may be out of the country, but they certainly aren’t out of touch, as they patiently await a plan of action for a return to play this season.

“Obviously we are planning on playing this next year, when that start will be, we don’t know that yet,” Rich Murphy told the Times from his home in Minnesota. “But I’m in contact with the league every week with meetings, and we’re waiting for Hockey Canada to give us some direction.”

Related read: Trail Smoke Eaters hire former player as head coach and GM

Related read: Smoke Eaters hopeful, as BCHL looks for funding from province

Hockey Canada issued an open letter to all hockey organizations last week, however, it contained few details regarding a return to action in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As provinces and territories phase in a plan to reopen in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are questions about when hockey will return, and how it will look when it does,” read the release.

“Hockey Canada and its Members are diligently working on a multifaceted return-to-hockey plan that will happen when, and only when, provincial and territorial governments and health authorities deem it safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league and the NHL Players’ Association have agreed on a return-to-play format in the event the 2019-20 season can resume.

The 24-team plan would see the top-4 clubs in the Eastern and Western Conference play two mini round-robin tournaments to determine seeding for the playoffs.

The other eight teams in each conference would play best-of-five “play-in” series – No. 5 versus No. 12, No. 6 versus No. 11, No. 7 versus No. 10, and No. 8 versus No. 9 – to determine the 16 clubs left standing in the playoffs.

As the COVID curve flattens, particularly in BC, organizations like the BCHL, KIJHL, and Greater Trail Minor Hockey are looking for guidance on how to proceed come September.

“We’re starting to open up here in the U.S. so we’re excited to get back and get going,” said Murphy. “We’re looking to get the office there in Trail back open in June and sell some souvenirs. Hopefully we’ll get some news from the league, from Hockey Canada of what we can do and move towards a season here.”

Hockey Canada says it is pursuing a plan that, “includes everything from health and safety regulations to communications, seasonal structure, customer engagement and national teams.”

Although the Murphys are unable to travel across the border due to the pandemic, they are directing the Smoke Eaters organization from their home in Minnesota. The team is coming off one of its best seasons in franchise history, going 36-17-2-2-1, and averaging over 2,000 fans per game. Trail also committed a dozen players to NCAA Div. 1 hockey this past season, and just announced the hiring of the Smokies new head coach and GM, Tim Fragle.

“The reality is Trail’s the place to be,” said Murphy. “People want to be here, players want to be here, and coaches want to coach here, universities want kids that play in Trail. So from that aspect, we don’t have any problem getting players or coaches to come here.”

The NHL/NHLPA Return to Play Committee hashed out details of what the game will look like when and if it’s allowed to return this summer.

The league announced Monday it hopes to move to Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of team facilities and allowing groups of up to six players on the ice at one time under strict guidelines, early next month. Phase 3 would be training camps starting no sooner than July 1, while Phase 4 would be the resumption of play.

Other professional sports, like NASCAR, Major League Baseball, UFC, and the PGA, have already started or set a date and have produced very specific guidelines.

As for the BCHL and similar organizations, the NHL template for protocol and testing is something for Hockey Canada to consider, and will leave teams like the Smoke Eaters a little more optimistic for a return to the ice in the fall.

“Canada is quite a bit more conservative than the U.S. right now, so that’s my concern,” said Murphy. “But the Murphy family is dedicated to providing hockey in Trail and when we get the go ahead we’re going to move forward.”

With files from the Canadian Press.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Parks: reservation frustration on opening day

Just Posted

Geotechnical work set to get underway at Rossland Museum

Crews will be working at the museum from June 1 to 12

Trail Smoke Eaters owner awaits word on BCHL future

Smoke Eaters owner Rich Murphy is hopeful that the BCHL will return to the ice in the fall

City of Rossland asks motorists to be mindful of four bears roaming around Trail hill

The bears have been seen multiple times along the highway this month

Young farmers find a home through land-matching program

Young Agrarians links would-be farmers with landowners who have land to spare

Society launches survey to help transition West Kootenay communities to 100% renewable energy

You have until June 6 to complete the survey online

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Nanaimo senior clocked going 50 km/hr over limit says her SUV shouldn’t be impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Restorative pole project underway in Edgewood

The pole was made almost 50 years ago to pay respect to local First Nations

Most Read