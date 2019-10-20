Trail Smoke Eaters set record with win over Nanaimo, but fall in OT to Vipers

Trail Smoke Eaters set a franchise record for consecutive wins on Friday with a victory over Nanaimo

The Trail Smoke Eaters fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vernon Vipers on Saturday, but continued to gain ground in BCHL’s tough Interior Division standings.

After a record setting nine-straight wins in a 4-1 victory over the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday, Trail earned a point against the Vipers in the Snake pit to push their point streak to 10 games.

Picking up three-of-four points closed the third-place 9-5-2-0 Smokies to within three points of division leading Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks (both at 11-3-1-0) with 23 points.

After winning 11 straight to start the season, Penticton has lost four in a row, losing 4-1 to Nanaimo, while the Silverbacks fell 2-1 to the sixth place West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday.

Trail was playing catch up all night, yet managed to stay even with the Vipers and force the OT despite being outshot 33-19.

Montrose native Tyler Ghirardosi forced a turnover and sniped an unassisted effort past the blocker of Vernon goalie Reilly Herbst to tie the game at 1-1 at 9:13 of the opening frame.

The Vipers Matt Kowalski restored the lead just 63 seconds into the second period, beating Smokies goalie Logan Terness to make it 2-1.

However, after six tries, the Smokies finally clicked on the power play, with Liam Freeborn banging in a rebound after a shot from Trail d-man Powell Connor found its way through traffic.

Ghirardosi was stymied by Herbst on a penalty shot midway through the third and Terness made a handful of big saves in the final period to keep the game even at two and force the extra frame.

However, after a missed rush by the Smokies, the Vipers came back and Kowalski sniped one past Terness at 3:54 for the Snakes win.

Trail was 1-for-7 on the power play, while Vernon went 1-for-6. Kowalski and Trey Taylor earned first and second stars for Vernon, and Ghirardosi got the third star nod for Trail.

Trail’s return to the Cominco Arena delighted a capacity crowd of 2,400 fans with a 4-1 victory over the Island Division leading Clippers.

Two goals by Braden Costello, and a solid performance in net by Terness lifted the Smokies to their ninth straight win, a franchise record.

Freeborn and Ghirardosi rounded out the scoring for the Smoke Eaters, while Josh Bourne tallied the lone Clippers marker.

Trail outshot the Clippers 35-28 with Costello, Diarmad Dimurro, and Terness earning the first, second and third stars. Smokies leading scorer Kent Johnson pitched in with two assists and was named Energy Player of the Game.

The Smoke Eaters are back in action in Penticton on Wednesday with a tilt against the Vees, and play a home-and-home with West Kelowna on the weekend with a return to the Cominco Arena on Saturday.

