The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered a 5-2 loss to league champion Coquitlam Express on Saturday

Coquitlam Express goalie Jack Watson stopped 32 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

The BCHL regular season champion Coquitlam Express proved too much for the Trail Smoke Eaters, skating to a 5-2 victory on Saturday at the Cominco Arena.

The Smoke Eaters loss comes on the heels of a 5-0 drubbing of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Friday in a heated and often chippy affair.

Trail next plays the West Kelowna Warriors in a Family Day matinee at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in West Kelowna.

More to come…



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.