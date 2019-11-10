Trail Smoke Eaters sweep Vipers

Tyler Ghirardosi scored twice to lift the Smoke Eaters to a 3-2 win over the Vernon Vipers Saturday

The Trail Smoke Eaters climbed the Interior Division standings with a sweep of the Vernon Vipers this weekend.

The Smokies completed a doubleheader sweep at home over the visiting Vipers with a 3-2 come-from-behind win Saturday in front of 2,308 fans at the Cominco Arena. Trail took the opener of the twinbill Friday, 5-2.

The Smoke Eaters (16-6-2-1) have 35 points, tied with Salmon Arm for second place, and two points behind the division leading Penticton Vees. The Smokies increased their lead over the fourth-place Vipers (12-9-1-0). Vernon is one point up on the fifth-place Wenatchee Wild (11-10-1-1).

The Vipers took a 2-1 lead into the third period Saturday but Trail’s Tyler Ghirardosi scored twice in 3:30 seconds, at 7:43 and 11:13, to give the home side the lead

Cameron MacDonald opened the scoring for Vernon with his seventh of the year at 2:33 of the opening period. The Smoke Eaters tied the game at 18:05 on Philippe Lapointe’s eighth of the season. Lapointe set up both of Ghirardosi’s third-period goals.

Matt Kowalski, with his eighth, gave Vernon the lead with a last-minute goal in the middle frame.

Logan Terness made 34 saves to pick up the win in goal for Trail while James Porter Jr. made 26 stops in his Vipers debut. The 19-year-old Bonners Ferry, Idaho native was picked up by Vernon earlier in the week from the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets.

“James will come in and help in as a nice tandem with Reilly Herbst,” said Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “He’s a veteran player with a lot of experience.”

Porter was one of three goalies with the Rockets. He was a seventh-round Kelowna draft pick in the 2014 bantam draft and played 73 games for the Rockets, compiling a record of 30-22-7-2 with a 3.29 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

The move gives the Vipers three goalies as No. 1 starter Max Palaga continues to recover from a lower body injury suffered Oct. 11 in a home game against the Merritt Centennials. McKee said there is no timetable for Palaga’s return, and the team “will have a decision to make” among the goalies when he is ready to rejoin the club.

Trail is on the road this weekend with a Vancouver Island swing through Powell River, Nanaimo, and Alberni Valley.