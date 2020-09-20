The Trail Smoke Eaters are scheduled to open the extended exhibition season against the Cranbrook Bucks on Oct. 3. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters to host Cranbrook Bucks to open exhibition season

The BCHL announces a 100-plus game exhibition season

The Trail Smoke Eaters are set to play their first home game on Oct. 3 against the Cranbrook Bucks.

The BCHL announced the schedule for the extended training camp that will run from Sept. 25 to the end of November.

Trail will play 12 games from Oct. 3 to Nov. 27 as part of the BCHL’s extended training camp. Teams will play in cohorts of four, however, Trail will play all but three of those games against the BCHL’s newest member Cranbrook. The Smoke Eaters play two games versus the Merritt Centennials on Oct. 9 and Nov. 18 and one against Prince George Spruce Kings on Nov. 15.

“It’s exhibition and really that’s all we could do,” said Smoke Eaters director of hockey and business operations Craig Clare. “That was kind of our only option, and we’re okay with it, we’re just happy to be playing.”

Trail will carry a 30-man roster through its exhibition season, but there will be restrictions that many teams still have to figure out. Teams will not be allowed to have fans in the stands, but games can be watched online. And, according to Clare, the teams are only allowed five players on the bench, as the bench is determined to be on the field of play.

“There are still some hurdles to cross,” said Clare. “We have a plan to play a regular season come Dec. 1 and hopefully we can have that, but if not we have a (alternate) plan to continue playing.”

With the extended training camp, the exhibition season will be significantly expanded compared to years past, with over 100 games scheduled across the league. Some teams will start play as early as Sep. 25, while others will delay until October and November, depending on their training camp model.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker in a release. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

Heading into its inaugural season, Cranbrook is a relative unknown entity, however, carry a couple names that may be familiar to Trail fans. The Bucks signed on Cam Reid former defenceman of the Kimberly Dynamiters of the KIJHL and Nelson native Noah Quinn, who played with the Kootenay Ice of the BC U18 AAA League.

The league has yet to release a regular season schedule or how many games will be played. In addition, due to the border closure, the Wenatchee Wild is not included in the exhibition schedule, and their status is uncertain for when the BCHL returns to ice in December.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters to host Cranbrook Bucks to open exhibition season

The BCHL announces a 100-plus game exhibition season

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Trail Kiwanians wrap up $10,000 hospital donation

The new KBRH emergency department opened its doors a few weeks ago

LeRoi Foundation donates to hospital in Trail

$5,000 comes to KBRH via Community Foundations Canada and ECSF

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Most Read