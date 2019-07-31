Trail Smoke Eaters forward Bryce Anderson was traded to the Flin Flon Bombers in exchange for veteran goalie Gabriel Waked. Jim Bailey photo.

Trail Smoke Eaters trade forward Anderson for veteran goalie

The Trail Smoke Eaters acquire veteran goalie Gabriel Waked from Flin Flon Bombers

The Trail Smoke Eaters made a deal for a veteran goaltender to shore up its last line of defence.

The Smoke Eaters acquired 20-year-old goalie Gabriel Waked from the Flin Flon Bombers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League in exchange for 18-year-old forward Bryce Anderson.

Waked played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, before being acquired by the Bombers at the Jan. 10 trade deadline last season. The six-foot-one, 194-pound St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC native played in 14 games, earning a 3.36 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. However, he took his game to another level in the playoffs with a 2.51 GAA and .922 save percentage in nine games, earning the playoff MVP for the Bomber.

“Gabriel Waked is the last big addition for us this off-season,” said head coach and GM, Jeff Tambellini. “It was important to find a 20-year-old goalie who has experience and we believe Gabe is the right player to help win us hockey games this season. He comes from a great hockey family and the Trail Smoke Eaters are looking forward to helping him join his brother Antoine in pro hockey next season.”

Anderson, a Whitehorse product, played in 49 games for the Smoke Eaters last season scoring six goals and 14 points.

Trail also tracked down a new play-by-play announcer. Ben Phillips will take over as the team’s new broadcaster for the 2019-20 season.

“The Trail Smoke Eaters are excited to add Ben to our organization,” said Craig Clare, Director of Hockey and Business Operations. “He was selected from a talented group of finalists that included appealing national candidates and we know our fans are going to enjoy hearing him call our games at home and on the road.”

Phillips has spent the past two seasons as the play-by-play announcer and social media manager for the PJHL’s North Van Wolf Pack, earning the honour of Broadcaster of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Phillips was also the voice of the North West Hawks of the BC Major Midget League last season, as well as providing colour commentary for the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen.

“I am very excited to head to Trail and and begin working for the Smoke Eaters organization,” said Phillips. “I’ve heard great things about the community and the fans of Trail and I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Phillips will take over for Trevor Miller who returned to the Penticton Vees organization earlier this summer. Miller started working in the BCHL doing colour commentary for the Vees from 2013 to 2016. In July he was voted by his peers as the 2018-19 BCHL Broadcaster of the Year for his work in the Trail booth.

Previous story
West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles in prime position for Washington State final

Just Posted

Study to look at East-West Kootenay train

Castlegar Economic Development looking for consultants.

Revamping Trail bus exchange is gaining speed

$20,000 being directed into an “Infrastructure Exploration Agreement”

Don’t endorse Summit Lake park for western toad: NACFOR

Company lobbies council to reject idea to protect habitat, saying it won’t solve anything

Volunteers needed for traffic-watch in Trail

More eyes required for Speed Watch and Cell Watch programs

Konanz issues challenge to South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates

Helena Konanz has issued a challenge to all the candidates

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Most Read