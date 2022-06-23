Trail Stingrays shine at home swim meet

Six teams competed as the Trail Stingrays post several podium finishes at its annual swim meet

The Trail Stingrays were thrilled to host its annual swim meet last weekend as six teams from around the West Kootenay competed in the event, the first at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre since 2019. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Stingrays emerged from the waters of its annual swim meet on the June 18-19 weekend with impressive results.

Six teams in total competed including swim teams from Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks, Colville and Creston. The Trail Stingrays had 37 swimmers attend the meet, the first BC Summer Swimming Association meet at the Trail Aquatic Centre since 2019.

In Division 1 Girls, Stingrays swimmers Elsie Rogers swam to first place while Charlee Tyson came third overall.

“There were many best times and great performances in the Trail Swim Meet this year,” said swim coach Ian Markus. “Saying that I am proud of my swimmers would be an understatement. They have been working so hard the past few weeks and it has paid off.”

In Division 1 boys, Charlie Boone earned first place aggregate.

Trail Stingrays swimmer Charlie Boone topped the Podium in Division 1 Boys at the swim meet at the Trail Aquatic Centre last weekend. Photo: Ian Markus

Trail swept the Div. 3 Boys category with Andrew Stach swimming to first, Wade Goss second, and Levi Doucette third.

In Div. 4 Girls Sarah Owitz captured top spot and Kate Fricke second place.

Ryder Tymchyshyn placed second in Div. 5 Boys.

Reuben Demmler topped the podium and Grady McAuley earned second in Div. 6 Boys, while Claire Fricke finished third in Div. 6 Girls.

In Div. 7 Claire Cartwright swam to third place and in Div. 8 Boys Paul Fricke captured first.

“The Swim Meet would not have been able to run without all the volunteers,” added Markus. “I want to give my thanks to those who helped run the meet because the swimmers would not have been able to swim at all if it wasn’t for them.

“Thank you for all your hard work.”

The Stingrays next meet goes in Creston this weekend, June 25-26.

