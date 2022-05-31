Trail U18 Orioles split with Penticton Tigers

Trail Orioles give up just three hits over two games versus Penticton at Butler Park Sunday

Trail Orioles second baseman Landon Uzeloc starts a double play in the Orioles 2-1 victory over the Penticton Tigers on Sunday at Butler Park. Photos: Jim Bailey

Two close games against the Penticton Tigers ended up in a split for the Trail U18 Orioles in BC Minor Baseball action.

The Orioles probably deserved better, as both games were locked in a pitcher’s duel and hits hard to come by in a pair of 2-1 scores on Sunday at Butler Park.

“It was a bit of a frustrating day,” said Orioles coach Jim Maniago. “We gave up three hits in two games, one a bunt, yet didn’t get two wins.”

Trail pitcher Jake Maniago earned the 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader, going the distance and giving up two hits, while striking out 10.

Jake Maniago brings the heat on his way to picking up a victory and striking out 10 in Trail’s 2-1 win over the Tigers Sunday.

The Orioles rallied with two out in the second inning. Nathan O’Brien walked and Levi Konken, Owen Dickson and Logan Bradford all singled to put the home team on top 2-0.

The Tigers threatened in the fifth, scoring a run off a well executed suicide squeeze. However, with the bases loaded and only one out, Maniago struck out two to get Trail out of the inning and preserve the one run lead.

Trail’s infield also played exceptional in the match, converting a pair of double plays to end a rally.

In Game 2, the Tigers struck first, scoring runs in the first and second off of combination of walks and ill-timed passed balls for the 2-1 win.

The U18 Orioles plated their only run off a Connor Stainer double. The Castlegar slugger scored Landon Uzeloc, after the Trail infielder doubled to lead off the sixth.

The Orioles managed six hits, spread out over seven innings, while the Tigers were strong on the mound and sound defensively, giving up no walks or errors.

Amazingly, Trail pitcher Bradford threw a one-hitter and struck out nine, yet, still suffered the loss. Jesse Boyer pitched a clean seventh in relief.

“Our defence was very good again we just didn’t hit well and when we had chances didn’t convert,” said Maniago. “It’s tough to gain any ground in this league as there’s always lots of splits of doubleheaders.”

The 12-12 Orioles will host the 8-8 Kamloops River Dogs on Saturday and the 11-14-1 North Fraser Nationals on Sunday. Both doubleheaders start at 11 a.m. with the second game going at 1:30 p.m. at Butler Park.

Come out and support the Orioles, admission is free and concession stand open.

Read: Orioles rebound with series win over Royals



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

high school baseballTrail Orioles