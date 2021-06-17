Trail Youth Baseball hits the links for fundraiser

Baseball league invites the community out to support its 4-Person Scramble at Redstone golf resort

Trail Youth Baseball is inviting residents to its 4-Person Golf Scramble Tournament fundraiser at Redstone Resort on June 26. Register your foursome today. Photo: submitted

Trail Youth Baseball (TYB) is encouraging residents to tee off at its upcoming 4-Person Golf Scramble at Redstone Resort on June 26.

The fun event will help get TYB and all Greater Trail players back on track after a season of intermittent play.

This year, protocols delayed a hoped-for season back in April, but since May 25, relaxed COVID protocols have enabled TYB teams to play meaningful games against one another.

“We’ve had our house league going the past two weeks which has been great,” said TYB president Jim Maniago. “Lots of smiles on kids faces to be out playing and actually playing games that they didn’t get to do all hockey season. That’ll wrap up at the end of June when school is out.”

However, the West Kootenay U18 Orioles all-star team is also getting back into action. After June 15 the Orioles are expecting to begin play in the BC Minor Baseball Association’s 18U College Prep League starting with games versus Cranbrook and Kelowna.

“We start playing this weekend, games with Cranbrook Saturday then league games with Kelowna Sunday,” said Maniago. “We should have a full slate of league games, 24, running into August. Was supposed to be a 40ish game season but at least we’ll get part of it in this year.”

The TYB all-star teams played in the Washington State American Legion Baseball League for more than a decade, yet, with the onset of COVID and the closing of the Canada-US border last year, the U18 team joined up with the B.C. college prep league.

TYB is inviting all avid and not-so avid golfers out to the Trail Youth Baseball 4-Person Golf Scramble at Redstone Resort on June 26.

Foursomes can register by calling Redstone Resort at 250-362-9141 or go online and register at redstoneresort.com.

Members cost is $70, non-members $110: includes golf, cart, lunch, prizes, and donation to Trail Youth Baseball.

Social distancing policies are in place.

Tee off is at 9 a.m.

