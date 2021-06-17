Trail Youth Baseball is inviting residents to its 4-Person Golf Scramble Tournament fundraiser at Redstone Resort on June 26. Register your foursome today. Photo: submitted

Trail Youth Baseball is inviting residents to its 4-Person Golf Scramble Tournament fundraiser at Redstone Resort on June 26. Register your foursome today. Photo: submitted

Trail Youth Baseball hits the links for fundraiser

Baseball league invites the community out to support its 4-Person Scramble at Redstone golf resort

Trail Youth Baseball (TYB) is encouraging residents to tee off at its upcoming 4-Person Golf Scramble at Redstone Resort on June 26.

The fun event will help get TYB and all Greater Trail players back on track after a season of intermittent play.

This year, protocols delayed a hoped-for season back in April, but since May 25, relaxed COVID protocols have enabled TYB teams to play meaningful games against one another.

“We’ve had our house league going the past two weeks which has been great,” said TYB president Jim Maniago. “Lots of smiles on kids faces to be out playing and actually playing games that they didn’t get to do all hockey season. That’ll wrap up at the end of June when school is out.”

However, the West Kootenay U18 Orioles all-star team is also getting back into action. After June 15 the Orioles are expecting to begin play in the BC Minor Baseball Association’s 18U College Prep League starting with games versus Cranbrook and Kelowna.

“We start playing this weekend, games with Cranbrook Saturday then league games with Kelowna Sunday,” said Maniago. “We should have a full slate of league games, 24, running into August. Was supposed to be a 40ish game season but at least we’ll get part of it in this year.”

The TYB all-star teams played in the Washington State American Legion Baseball League for more than a decade, yet, with the onset of COVID and the closing of the Canada-US border last year, the U18 team joined up with the B.C. college prep league.

TYB is inviting all avid and not-so avid golfers out to the Trail Youth Baseball 4-Person Golf Scramble at Redstone Resort on June 26.

Foursomes can register by calling Redstone Resort at 250-362-9141 or go online and register at redstoneresort.com.

Members cost is $70, non-members $110: includes golf, cart, lunch, prizes, and donation to Trail Youth Baseball.

Social distancing policies are in place.

Tee off is at 9 a.m.

Read: 18-U Trail Orioles to play in BC college prep league


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Orioles

Previous story
Japan eases virus emergency ahead of Olympics
Next story
Nadal, Osaka both out for Wimbledon; she’ll go to Olympics

Just Posted

A living wage sets a higher standard than the minimum wage; it is what a family needs to earn to provide the basic needs based on the actual costs of living in a community.
Fruitvale now a living wage employer

“I’m really excited that Fruitvale is leading the charge for municipalities locally,” Morissette said.

Nelson police say a man attacked two people downtown with bear spray on Wednesday afternoon. File photo
Two people attacked with bear spray in downtown Nelson: police

Police say the three people know each other

Rotary eClub of Waneta Sunshine, alongside members from the Kootenay Native Plant Society and Trail Wildlife Association, joined together for a day of planting at Fort Shepherd. The Waneta Sunshine eClub was granted funds through an Express Grant from District 5080 to plant 50 shrubs which support pollinator opportunities at Fort Shepherd. Photos: Submitted
Kootenay conservation partners plant pollinator ‘superfoods’ at Fort Shepherd

TLC welcomes community groups to Fort Shepherd who would like to help local ecosystems thrive

Harold and Sadie Holoboff are bringing great food and service to the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club. Photo: Jim Bailey
West Kootenay golf course welcomes father-daughter team to restaurant

Chef Harold Holoboff brings comfort food to another level at Champion Lakes Eagle’s Nest Restaurant

Creston led the West Kootenay with COVID-19 cases during the week of June 6 to 12. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Six new COVID-19 cases in Creston as numbers dip in West Kootenay

No new cases in Trail, Castlegar

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the two patients, a man and a woman likely acquired the virus in the hospital

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
mRNA vaccines ‘preferred’ for all Canadians, including as 2nd dose after AstraZeneca: NACI

New recommendations prioritizes Pfizer, Moderna in almost all cases

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves petition application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

Most Read