U.S. anglers benefit from white sturgeon recovery

Sturgeon fishery on BC section of Columbia River unlikely

Washington State opens white sturgeon fishing in Lake Roosevelt for third straight year.

Anglers south of the border will be reaping the rewards of BC’s white sturgeon recovery program.

On Saturday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) opened a white sturgeon fishery on Lake Roosevelt.

“This is the third year in a row that anglers have the opportunity to fish for white sturgeon in Lake Roosevelt,” Chris Donley, WDFW Fish Program manager, said in a release. “This is a great opportunity for anglers to get out and pursue one of the greatest native sport-fish in Washington.”

According to Donley, the hatchery-raised sturgeon population is booming just across the line in Columbia’s Lake Roosevelt Reservoir, yet, there is a strict no-angling policy for sturgeon on the Columbia River on the BC side that includes the 50-km stretch from Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar to the Waneta Border past Trail.

The ancient species, which can grow up to six-metres long and live up to 100-years, is native to the Columbia River and listed as “Endangered” by the Federal Government’s Species at Risk Act (SARA). A concerted effort to recover the threatened species, has been ongoing in BC since 2001. A white sturgeon recovery program has released anywhere from 2,000 to 12,000 juvenile sturgeon annually into the Columbia.

“There is a totally different endangered species act piece on the other (U.S.) side and they haven’t listed them as endangered in the U.S.,” said Matt Neufeld, biologist at the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resources (FLNRO). “My understanding is related to how you look at their genetics and parse out whether that group is similar to the one downstream of the Columbia. Regardless, we have this different listing status for a species that does move across and of course is part of one larger Upper Columbia sturgeon stock.”

Canadian anglers can take advantage of the U.S. sturgeon fishery and buy a Washington State fishing licence. Many anglers, however, are likely wondering why they have to spend their money across the border, when those same sturgeon were raised and released by a BC Program paid for by BC fishers and tax payers?

“Sturgeon fishing is a big draw, people like to do it, and want to do it, and we’d like to see that happen in the future but at this point, they would have to be delisted by DFO for that to happen.”

There is a long list of criteria in the Federal Government’s Recovery Strategy for that to happen including proving that the sturgeon are naturally recruiting and a natural age structure has been restored.

Original studies showed that there was a gap of about 25 years between young and mature sturgeon so fisheries managers tried to restore that population using a variety of brood stock to get a genetically diverse population.

On the upside, the sturgeon recovery program was successful and Neufeld estimates the population in the Upper Columbia above Grand Coulee Dam to be about 30,000 juvenile sturgeon.

“Those are almost entirely hatchery fish,” said Neufeld. “So about four years ago we had enough data to start looking at – of those hatchery fish, what’s the make up of that population?”

The hatchery program released families in equal numbers, but it turns out a few of those were dominant when it came to survival.

“There were some families, a small number of families, that we released from a few parents, that made up a pretty significant part of that overall estimate of abundance – they were over-represented those families.”

As a response, a collection of government, industry reps, DFO, environmental and stewardship organizations, First Nations, aboriginal organizations, and co-managers’ interests on both sides of the border agreed to take action on the population by removing some of those individuals, said Neufeld, and bring more balance to the population.

To ensure only sturgeon in that particular age group are harvested, WDFW instituted a slot-limit, where only sturgeon between 53 inches and 63 inches can be kept.

Related read: Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

BC boasts a popular sturgeon fishery on the Fraser River, a catch-and-release fishery, which is enjoyed by thousands every year, but legally bottom-bouncing for sturgeon on the BC side of the Columbia River is not on the immediate horizon.

“I think in the short term it’s unlikely,” said Neufeld. “Certainly that’s one of the reasons we continue to engage there, not only to recover an endangered species, but there will be opportunities likely in the future for beneficial use.”

The WDFW daily possession limit is one sturgeon per day and an annual limit of two, although anglers may continue to catch and release sturgeon after reaching daily and annual limits.

According to the Species at risk registry, an action plan outlining the measures required to meet the goals and objectives of the sturgeon Recovery Strategy is being developed. Studies on the topics of abundance, genetics, habitat, ecology, aquaculture, life history, and traditional knowledge also continue to inform recovery efforts.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Just Posted

Nuclear medicine temporarily suspended at KBRH

Upgrades expected to be in service by end of September

Early morning house fire in West Trail

19 firefighters responded to structure fire on Topping Street

Greater Trail Torch Run

Greater Trail RCMP and Special Olympics team up for annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

CWL meets at Trail Legion for dinner

48 members and one guest attended June Holy Trinity CWL meeting

Nine fires burning in West Kootenay

All fires considered to be lightning caused.

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Most Read