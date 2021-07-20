U15 Trail Orioles open season with sweep over West Kelowna

U15 Orioles will host the D-Backs in a doubleheader on Sunday at Butler Park in Trail

The U15 Trail Orioles opened its season in the BC Amateur Baseball Association U15 ‘A’ Division with a sweep over West Kelowna D-Backs.

After having their games with the Kelowna Sun Devils cancelled the previous week, the West Kelowna team arrived Saturday morning ready to play on a bigger field at Butler Park than they’re accustomed to in West Kelowna.

Trail bats were hot from the start scoring a maximum five runs in each of the first two innings to jump out to a 10-0 lead.

After a slow start, West Kelowna rallied and scored six runs in the later innings, but the O’s kept finding ways to plate base runners in a 16-6 victory.

In Game 2, the Orioles maintained the hot hand, rolling over the D-Backs 16-3.

The Orioles were suppose to play the Sun Devils, the other team in the BCABA U15 ‘A’ East Division, last weekend, however, they cancelled their trip to Trail when they found out Butler Park was a full-size park, opposed to the U15 parks in Kelowna.

Butler is a regulation size field with 90-foot base paths, and a 60-foot six-inch pitching mound, while U15 plays with 80-foot base paths and a pitcher’s mound 54 feet from home plate.

Trail will now travel to Kelowna on Saturday, July 24 for a doubleheader versus Kelowna, before a rematch with West Kelowna D-Backs at Butler Park on Sun., July 25 at noon and 2 p.m.

