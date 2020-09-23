viaSport celebrates National Coaches Week

Go online and post a photo and comment of your favourite coach in honour of National Coaches Week

viaSport is encouraging parents and athletes to go online in celebration of National Coaches Week Sept. 19-27. In 2019, Olympic champion Beckie Scott shared gold-medal tips with over 40 local skiers at Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club in Rossland as part of the Teck Coaching Series. Submitted photo.

The province is celebrating National Coaches Week by giving B.C. athletes and parents an opportunity to thank their team leaders.

From Sept. 19 to 27 viaSport will recognize coaches across the province for their outstanding commitment to sport and to their communities.

“Coaches are community leaders and role models who inspire passion for sport and physical activity,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Quality sport experiences begin with coaches that help athletes build confidence, self-esteem and learn essential life lessons through participation in sport. I value the role coaches played in my life and this week is a great opportunity to celebrate the tremendous positive impact coaches have on athletes and communities across B.C.”

ViaSport is the provincial head of amateur sport in the province and responsible for offering coaching programs including the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP). It provides coaches the training and skills to best support thousands of athletes and foster positive sport experiences for parents and their children.

Parents and young athletes can now go online and post a photo and a comment about those individuals who dedicate hours of their time to help athletes participate in sport.

For the Home of Champions, coaching is the foundation for all sports teams, and many Trail coaches have been recognized on the provincial, national and international stages.

“Though sport has looked different the past number of months, coaches continue to be crucial support systems for their athletes, especially as each sport moves through their safe return,” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO at viaSport. “Coaches are vital in creating inclusive, safe and welcoming spaces for all participants. This week, we recognize these incredible individuals who help British Columbians thrive through sport.”

Parents and athletes can go to www.viasport.ca/coachesweek and say #ThanksBCcoach, post a favourite photo and caption, and their coach will be eligibe to win a $1,000 prize – $500 for their club and $500 for themselves.

The contest ends on Sept. 27.