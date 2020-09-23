viaSport is encouraging parents and athletes to go online in celebration of National Coaches Week Sept. 19-27. In 2019, Olympic champion Beckie Scott shared gold-medal tips with over 40 local skiers at Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club in Rossland as part of the Teck Coaching Series. Submitted photo.

viaSport celebrates National Coaches Week

Go online and post a photo and comment of your favourite coach in honour of National Coaches Week

The province is celebrating National Coaches Week by giving B.C. athletes and parents an opportunity to thank their team leaders.

From Sept. 19 to 27 viaSport will recognize coaches across the province for their outstanding commitment to sport and to their communities.

“Coaches are community leaders and role models who inspire passion for sport and physical activity,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “Quality sport experiences begin with coaches that help athletes build confidence, self-esteem and learn essential life lessons through participation in sport. I value the role coaches played in my life and this week is a great opportunity to celebrate the tremendous positive impact coaches have on athletes and communities across B.C.”

ViaSport is the provincial head of amateur sport in the province and responsible for offering coaching programs including the National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP). It provides coaches the training and skills to best support thousands of athletes and foster positive sport experiences for parents and their children.

Parents and young athletes can now go online and post a photo and a comment about those individuals who dedicate hours of their time to help athletes participate in sport.

For the Home of Champions, coaching is the foundation for all sports teams, and many Trail coaches have been recognized on the provincial, national and international stages.

“Though sport has looked different the past number of months, coaches continue to be crucial support systems for their athletes, especially as each sport moves through their safe return,” said Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO at viaSport. “Coaches are vital in creating inclusive, safe and welcoming spaces for all participants. This week, we recognize these incredible individuals who help British Columbians thrive through sport.”

Parents and athletes can go to www.viasport.ca/coachesweek and say #ThanksBCcoach, post a favourite photo and caption, and their coach will be eligibe to win a $1,000 prize – $500 for their club and $500 for themselves.

The contest ends on Sept. 27.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters send veteran d-man to Merritt, add former WHLer

Just Posted

viaSport celebrates National Coaches Week

Go online and post a photo and comment of your favourite coach in honour of National Coaches Week

Trail RCMP report golf course break-in, lost child and more

Anyone with information about the Birchbank break-in is asked to call the Trail RCMP

Rossland resident Aerin Bowers completes 19-km swim along Christina Lake

Bowers said her dad inspired her to complete the epic adventure

Archibald’s Aircraft

First plane at the Trail airport circa 1929

Without federal aid, the future of B.C. air transport is bleak

Air traffic remains down 75 to 85 per cent

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

Incumbent MLA ‘disappointed’ premier has called snap election

Doug Clovechok will be seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Most Read