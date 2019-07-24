West Kootenay All Stars offence shut down at provincials

File photo

The West Kootenay All Stars bats fell silent at the Little League provincials in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Dunbar held the All Stars’ offence to one hit as they scored a 4-1 victory.

The loss dropped the All Stars’ record to 2-3 and still clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot pending the outcome of games later in the day.

The All Stars were down 2-0 after two innings but cut the deficit in the fourth inning when Julian Knelsen scored on an error. But Dunbar chalked up another two runs on a home run in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead for all the scoring in the game.

Troy Isaacs got the start on the mound for the West Kootenay and went two innings before Raiden Dobie came on in the third inning.

It’s been a roller coaster tournament for the local team. Wednesday’s disappointment came after a thrilling extra-inning win Tuesday.

The West Kootenay squad scored its second extra-inning win of the tournament defeating Layritz 9-7 in nine innings.

Carson McInnes, Owen Dickson and Austin Tait each crossed home plate in the top of the ninth to break open a tightly-fought game.

Tait went 4-for-4 at the plate, Julian Knelsen delivered an early home run and Connor Drake drove in three runs to pace the West Kootenay attack.

The game was deadlocked at 4-4 after four innings and 5-5 after the seventh. Despite the tie-breaking rule in effect, both teams managed to score one run in the eighth to force another extra inning.

McInnes got the start and pitched four innings before being relieved by Brayden Rotach, who pitched three innings giving up one run. The victory went to Tate Robinson who pitched the final two innings.

The All Stars wrap up their portion of round robin play today when they face Hastings at noon. The top four teams advance to the playoff round.

Coquitlam was sitting atop the standings with a perfect 3-0 record followed by Dunbar at 3-1.

Coquitlam had a game later on Wednesday against Highlands, result unavailable, and was scheduled to meet Dunbar on Thursday.

