West Kootenay Minor Lacrosse to host free clinics

The West Kootenay Timberwolves took on the Surrey Rebels at the Castlegar Community Complex last season. Photo: Jennifer Small

The West Kootenay Minor Lacrosse association is hosting some free lacrosse camps to allow kids to give the sport a try.

Youth born between 2006 and 2017 are invited to participate. If you have a helmet, gloves or sticks, bring them along, but required equipment will be available for loan to players who need it. Clean running shoes with good grips are required.

Participants should arrive 15 minutes before start time to sign in. A parent/guardian must sign a waiver at drop off.

The first date is Saturday, March 12 at Selkirk College Castlegar — ages 4-8 from noon to 1:15 p.m., ages 9-12 from 1:15-2:30 p.m. and ages 13-16 from 2:30-4 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 15, the camp will be at the Rossland Arena for ages 4-10 from 6-7 p.m.

On Thursday, March 17, the camp will be at the Rossland Arena for ages 11-16 from 6-7 p.m.

On Monday, March 28, the camp will be at Selkirk College Castlegar for ages 4-10 from 5:30-7 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 30, the camp will be at Selkirk College Castlegar for ages 11-16 from 5:30-7 p.m.

For more information or to register, email wkmla.schedule@hotmail.com.

WKMLA will also be hosting a referee clinic on April 9.

Anyone aged 13 or older is eligible to take the free referee course. This course must be taken by anyone interested in refereeing this season, previous training has expired. Email wkmla@hotmail.com to today.

