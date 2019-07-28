West Kootenay Orioles open State Championship with decisive win

Four RBIs from Kelton Forte helped the West Kootenay Orioles to their first big win at WSALB tourney

The West Kootenay Orioles scored nine runs in the first inning on their way to a 12-0 victory over the Moses Lake Sundevils to open the Washington State American Legion ‘A’ Baseball championship in Richland, Wash. on Saturday.

In addition to the Orioles and Sundevils, six other teams are vying for the State title including Olympic CC, Mt. Spokane Wild, Gonzaga Prep, University, Hanford, and West Valley Bees.

Kelton Forte led the Orioles with three hits and four RBIs, as West Kootenay scored two more in the third and one in the fourth for a mercy-rule win. Marshall Debruyn earned the win, giving up just one hit while striking out six for the O’s.

Trail plays its next game at 4 p.m. on Sunday vs the West Valley Bees. The Bees are coming off a decisive 12-1 win over the Mt. Spokane Wild Saturday and will undoubtedly prove a more difficult opponent.

The winner of Sunday’s match up will play at 7 p.m. on Monday.

