West Kootenay Orioles sweep series vs Gonzaga and Shadle Park

WK U16 Orioles win four straight to open season, sit atop Spokane American Legion standings

The West Kootenay U16 Orioles shot to the top of the American League ‘A’ Division standings after completing sweeps of the Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs and the Shadle Park Shockers on the weekend.

The U16 Orioles defeated the Bulldogs 7-5 in a close match to open the Spokane American Legion baseball season on Saturday at Butler Park, then exploded for a 14-0 drubbing in Game 2.

Under clear and sunny skies, Pitcher Kelton Forte earned the Game 1 win while Connor Stainer came in for the save in the 7-5 victory. In Game 2, Orioles’ pitcher Jake Maniago went the distance, throwing just 71 pitches to earn the 14-0 shutout in the afternoon match.

On Sunday, the Orioles depth on the mound was key, as left-handed pitcher Marshall Debruyn threw four innings of shut-out ball before Nathan Dann finished off the 10-0 win against Shadle Park.

In Game 2, Brayden DeWitt and Darrin Issel combined for an 18-6 win and the West Kootenay’s fourth straight victory.

The results are a great start for West Kootenay Orioles, as the team is playing in its first season in the American League ‘A’ Division. The Orioles play each team twice in the nine-team division’s regular season, with the top team earning a bye into the District Championships.

The U16 Orioles are back in action this weekend when they travel to University High School in Spokane to take on the Titans on Saturday at 2 and 4:30 p.m.

 

