West Kootenay Rebels win bronze

The U14C softball team will travel to provincials later this summer

The U14C West Kootenay Rebels have added a medal to their name after placing third, and earning a bronze medal at the 2019 Vernon Softball Tournament, held on May 25 and May 26.

The team of 13 players who took part in the Okanagan competition hail from Warfield, Trail, Rossland and Fruitvale. The girls are ages 13 and 14.

“This is the West Kootenay Rebels’ second tournament playing together as a team, and we are so incredibly proud of how far they have come,” says coach Diane Langman.

“We look forward to our next tournament in Langley June 8 and June 9, and working towards provincials in Alberni Valley for U14C on July 5 through July 7.”