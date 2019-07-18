The West Kootenay Rebels brought home gold from the U16C Girls BC Softball Championship in Quesnel last weekend. Back row, from left: Coach Ryan Ferreira, Mary Colwell, Kadence Ferreira, Kendal DeRosa, Jorja Cutt, Emma Degan, and Coach Jeff DeRosa. Middle row: Allison Soukeroff. Front from left: Andraya Lok, Avery Zanussi, Brook Jessup, Kyla Jones, and Rhiannon Isaacs. Missing : Allie Richdale.

West Kootenay U16 Rebels take home provincial gold

West Kootenay Rebels fastball team battle hard to win the BC U16C Fastball Championship

The U16C West Kootenay Rebels fastball team were perfect on the weekend, capturing gold at the BC Girls Softball Championship in Quesnel.

A thrilling semifinal comeback victory over the Central Saanich Extreme, set the stage for the Rebels gold medal win over the same Extreme team.

The Rebels fell behind 6-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning in Sunday’s semifinal. The Extreme added four more runs to make it 10-3 going into Rebels last at bat. But the West Kootenay battled to stay alive in the bottom of the seventh and scored eight runs to win the game 11-10 and advance to the gold medal final.

After the Exteme won their B-side match, they faced the Rebels again in the gold medal game. This time, the Rebels got on the board first for a 2-0 lead in the third inning and didn’t look back.

The Extreme put one on the board in the fifth, but the Rebels answered with four of their own to go up 6-1 heading into the sixth. CS Extreme scored one but the Rebels replied again with three more runs to end the final game with a 9-2 win, the gold medal and a Provincial Championship Banner.

The West Kootenay team includes players from Trail, Rossland, Castlegar and Salmo. The Rebels went 4-0 in the round robin, making them the top seed of eight teams in the gold medal bracket

None of their playoff wins were easy as the Rebels took on the Prince George Predators in the first match Saturday afternoon. The Predators jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings, but the Rebels fought back scoring six runs in the fourth in a two-out rally and another five in the sixth inning to win the game 13-6.

Sunday morning the Rebels started the day with a game against the South Surrey/White Rock Sapphires. The Rebels struggled early and were down 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but with two outs the Rebels plated two runs to tie the game going into the sixth. The Rebels held the Sapphires off the scoreboard in the top of the inning and added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game with a 5-3 win.

In all, the Rebels went 8-0 in the 16-team tournament for a thrilling BC Championship title.

Previous story
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club

Just Posted

Market and music tonight at Gyro Park

Grapevine: Local events from July 18 to July 24

Fort Shepherd restrictions unchanged after public meeting

TLC held an informational session in Trail on Monday

Last stop: The inside story of Queen City Shuttle and Charters’ closure

Former employees open up about the Nelson company’s final days

Avoid vacation vehicle woes

Ron Nutini is a licensed automotive technician in Trail

How the Queen City Shuttle and Charters’ closure affected you

Here’s what readers had to say about the company’s shutdown

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

West Kootenay U16 Rebels take home provincial gold

West Kootenay Rebels fastball team battle hard to win the BC U16C Fastball Championship

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Motor vehicle incident in Sparwood results in death of dump truck driver

Authorities did not specify what caused the vehicle to go off the road.

Most Read