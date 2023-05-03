5th annual Amateur Photographer of the Year contest returns with $9,000+ in prizes!

The 2022 Amateur Photographer of the Year winners, from top left: Grand prize winner: James Major/Emerald Lake, Yukon; First place: Ken McAllister/Seattle, Wash.; People’s Choice: Julian Koerrenz/Brandywine Falls, near Whistler; APOTY Second place: Harold Feiertag/Atlantic Puffins, Elliston, Nfld. Who will be crowned the 2023 Amateur Photographer of the Year?

Calling all amateur photographers! The Amateur Photographer of the Year contest celebrates its fifth anniversary with an amazing $9,000+ in prizes up for grabs.

Hosted by West Coast Traveller and Black Press Media, Amateur Photographer of the Year features six categories, ranging from scenic landscapes to #InstaFavs, so no matter what captures your eye, there’s likely a category to enter!

Of course, what’s a photo contest without some amazing prizes? Thanks to sponsors AirNorth, Pacific Coastal Airlines, NVD, Northern Tales, Pan Pacific Whistler, The Burrard Hotel and Cheers Okanagan Tours, shutterbugs have good reason to snap away this summer (or pore over previous photos).

Beyond bragging rights of being named “Amateur Photographer of the Year,” the grand prize winner will receive round-trip flights for two from Vancouver, Victoria of Kelowna, courtesy of Air North, to take in the Northern Lights with Northern Tales, and two nights’ accommodation with NVD.

First prize features round-trip tickets for two to anywhere Pacific Coastal Airlines flies, and second prize features three nights at Vancouver’s Burrard Hotel for up to four people, including parking and a $150 gift card for Elysian coffee. Third place features two nights at the Pan Pacific in Whistler.

The deadline to enter is Oct. 10, 2023. Once the winners have been selected, the top 100 photos will be posted for public voting from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10 for the People’s Choice Award. The winning photographer will receive a tour package for four people with Cheers Okanagan Tours that includes the winner’s choice of four wineries and picnic lunch. One lucky voter will also receive a $100 gift card.

Get your camera ready!

To enter, simply upload a minimum of five photo submissions to one or more categories. That could be five West Coast Travel or #InstaFav photos, or one photo in five separate categories – your choice! And don’t worry, if you have more than five amazing shots, you can enter them all, just be sure to select appropriate category for your entry. (Those submitted in the wrong category will be rejected, as will duplicate entries)

Be sure to read the official rules for the full details – find the link here.

2023 categories include:

Scenic Canada – Scenic or landscape photography captured anywhere in Canada

Scenic or landscape photography captured anywhere in Canada People & Portraits – Portrait photography of a person or group of people (must have permissions of person/people)

Portrait photography of a person or group of people (must have permissions of person/people) West Coast Travel – Photos taken along the West Coast of North America: B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California.

Photos taken along the West Coast of North America: B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California. Wildlife & Nature – Photos captured of animals, wildlife, plants, etc.

Photos captured of animals, wildlife, plants, etc. Local Gems – Images taken of local spots, hidden gems or anything that symbolizes where you live in B.C., Alberta or Yukon

Images taken of local spots, hidden gems or anything that symbolizes where you live in B.C., Alberta or Yukon #InstaFavs – Instagram-worthy favourites from mobile phone photography

Learn more and enter today here!

