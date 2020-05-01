Outdoor Adventures in Trail, BC

Explore the great outdoors throughout the seasons

Engaging in every season outdoor enthusiasts will find much to see and do in Greater Trail.

A Blooming Community

Since 2002, Trail has been involved in Communities in Bloom, a national non-profit, volunteer-based program that promotes “people, plants and pride,” with cities across Canada awarded Bloom Ratings. Cities are evaluated on floral displays, landscapes, turf and ground covers, urban forestry, community involvement, heritage conservation, environmental awareness and tidiness. This organization is committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community participation and the challenge of competition.

Trail has participated in the provincial, national, international, and class of champions categories, and maintained a five-bloom rating. It’s also been recognized for the development of the Colombo Piazza, been named Best Floral City in Canada, and won the Community Achievement Award.

Gyro Park Spray Park

The Gyro Park Spray Park is the ideal place to be on a summer day. A concession and access to the Columbia River and its sandy beach make it easy to spend the day.

Fishing

Fishing is easily accessible in Trail and offers exceptional walleye, kokanee, bull trout and rainbow trout fishing. Check out kootenayangler.com for a complete list of fishing lakes and rivers in the region. Boaters can launch for free at the Gyro Park boat launch.

Skiing and Snowshoeing

Trail is just minutes from world-class skiing at Red Resort in Rossland. Outdoor lovers will also find a vast network of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails in the area.

Walking the Bridges

Simply walk the bridges and enjoy a stroll over the beautiful and scenic Columbia River Skywalk. Once across, continue along the banks of the Columbia River to the Victoria Street Bridge and complete this quick and easy loop. This bridge is part of the Trans Canada Trail’s Society’s Great Trail and is also bike-friendly.

Hiking and Biking

Take the family out for a mountain bike or hiking adventure on some of the best single track trails on the planet. The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society has developed over 170 km of trails.

For more information visit the Trail Visitor Centre or Trail Daily Times.

Dream now, travel later. To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

