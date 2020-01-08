Produce manager Frank Pumphrey shows two heads of puntarelle, a funny-looking salad choice in the Trail grocer’s produce aisle. (Sheri Regnier photo)

An ‘endive’ into the leafy goodness of the chicory family

Trail Ferraro Foods manager sheds light on strange-looking salad choice in produce aisle

Trail Ferraro Foods is well known for bringing in a wide array of local and exotic food choices throughout the year.

The grocer’s seemingly endless stock of interesting, sometimes hard to find, high quality foodstuff draws countless shoppers from near and far to its downtown Trail locale.

But this latest one housed in the produce aisle — a bright green, spiky-looking, and heavy head of mystery — had a number of patrons stumped over the holidays.

The Trail Times asked produce manager Frank Pumphrey to shed some light on this intriguing-looking food choice, as well as how it should be prepared and eaten.

He said the product in question is called “puntarelle,” and it is a member of the endive family.

Also known as “cicoria di catalogna” or “cicoria asparago,” it is a variant of the chicory family, which includes endive, escarole, radicchio, and frisee.

The heads are characterized by an elongated shape (about 40 to 50 cm), light green stems, and dandelion-shaped leaves.

Puntarelle shoots are described as having a pleasantly bitter taste.

Frank says to cut off the tips of the stems that have browned, then thinly slice the shoots to toss in with other greens.

“Because they are a member of the endive family, it is bitter-tasting, but good when mixed with other (lettuces), ” he said.

Puntarelle heads are picked when they are young and tender and may be eaten raw or cooked.

Often used as a traditional ingredient in the Roman salad called by the same name, they are prepared with the leaves stripped and the shoots soaked in cold water until they curl.

The salad is served with a prepared dressing of anchovy, garlic, vinegar, and salt pounded and emulsified with olive oil.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Just Posted

An ‘endive’ into the leafy goodness of the chicory family

Trail Ferraro Foods manager sheds light on strange-looking salad choice in produce aisle

Warfield mayor clarifies reasons for timetable change

Mayor clarifies reasons for changing council meetings to daytime, once a month

It’s a boy!

First baby born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital arrived Jan. 2 at 10:59 a.m.

Smokettes donate to HEART, a Kootenay dog rescue

Team members donated $500 to the cause

Tuesday Trail Smoke Eaters game cancelled

The Merritt Centennials won’t be making the trip to Trail Tuesday due to poor winter road conditions

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

UPDATE: Highway 3, Kootenay Pass remains closed due to avalanche hazard

The road is expected to re-open at 6p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

Most Read